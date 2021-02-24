Hawkeyes anxious for a return to the dirt

When Iowa opens its softball season Friday against Ohio State, coach Renee Gillispie looks forward to more than the first pitches and hits of a new season.
“It’s been a long time coming and I think we’re all excited about getting out there on the dirt again,’’ Gillispie said.
The Hawkeyes’ third-year coach has done the math.
It will have been 356 days between games for Iowa, which was off to a 17-5 start when the 2020 season was abruptly canceled just before the start of conference play because of COVID-19 concerns.
There will be no chance to prepare for Big Ten play this season. The conference is keeping competition within the league and Friday’s 3:30 p.m. doubleheader against the Buckeyes in Leesburg, Fla., begins a 44-game schedule for Iowa.
The Hawkeyes will also face 17th-ranked Michigan and Michigan State this weekend, giving Gillispie an idea of what this Iowa team will be about.
“The culture is really good. They’re out there fighting for each other,’’ Gillispie said. “They’re family and they’re working really hard to compete and make a name for Iowa.’’
The Hawkeye roster is a blend of experience and potential-filled youth.
Allison Doocy, a sixth-year senior, anchors a group of three senior pitchers that also includes Lauren Shaw and Sarah Lehman.
Iowa returns power potential in a pair of sophomore infielders in Nia Carter, the Big Ten’s top hitter last season with a .509 average, and Kalena Burns, who hit five homers while batting .406.
The Hawkeyes’ roster also includes senior utility player DoniRae Mayhew of Bettendorf, who toiled to an early-season .111 average a year ago after batting .264 with five homers in 2019 and sophomore infielder Nicole Yoder from Davenport Assumption.
Carter is anxious to see how 10 freshmen fit into the mix as well, a group that includes utility player Maggie Peterson of Pleasant Valley and several other intriguing prospects.
“I think the 10 freshmen will play a big role this year. They’re really good,’’ Carter said.
Gillispie has placed a renewed emphasis on recruiting Iowa and its neighboring states. She believes Denali Loecker of Ogden, Iowa, Marissa Peek of Wentzville, Mo., and Grace Banes of Kansas City, Kan., are the type of difference makers the Hawkeyes struggled to attract in previous years.
“They bring the type of bats where you don’t have to be in 1-0 ballgames,’’ Gillispie said.
Shaw said the group brings a new level of discipline to the plate for the Hawkeyes.
“They’re not necessarily falling for tricks,’’ Shaw said. “They’re super disciplined. They have their plan of attack, they’re ready, hungry and want to hit everything. They want to attack that ball and I’m excited to see them get to do that.’’
Iowa plays its first 12 Big Ten games in Florida and travels to Purdue for a four-game series before opening its home schedule April 2 against Indiana.