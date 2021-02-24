Hawkeyes anxious for a return to the dirt

When Iowa opens its softball season Friday against Ohio State, coach Renee Gillispie looks forward to more than the first pitches and hits of a new season.

“It’s been a long time coming and I think we’re all excited about getting out there on the dirt again,’’ Gillispie said.

The Hawkeyes’ third-year coach has done the math.

It will have been 356 days between games for Iowa, which was off to a 17-5 start when the 2020 season was abruptly canceled just before the start of conference play because of COVID-19 concerns.

There will be no chance to prepare for Big Ten play this season. The conference is keeping competition within the league and Friday’s 3:30 p.m. doubleheader against the Buckeyes in Leesburg, Fla., begins a 44-game schedule for Iowa.

The Hawkeyes will also face 17th-ranked Michigan and Michigan State this weekend, giving Gillispie an idea of what this Iowa team will be about.

“The culture is really good. They’re out there fighting for each other,’’ Gillispie said. “They’re family and they’re working really hard to compete and make a name for Iowa.’’

The Hawkeye roster is a blend of experience and potential-filled youth.