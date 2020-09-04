Hawkeyes ask Regents to reverse decision

A group of more than 260 former Iowa athletes and coaches sent a letter on Friday to the Iowa Board of Regents, urging it overturn the university’s decision to eliminate four sports.

The letter was authored by former Hawkeye all-American swimmer Vickie Nauman, who said the decision to discontinue men’s gymnastics, men’s and women’s swimming and diving and men’s tennis at the end of the 2020-21 school year is shortsighted and was done in a “reckless manner’’ that failed to follow university policy.

“While we are all making sacrifices for COVID, this seems a capricious decision that was not made with much thought to the implications to current student athletes, or alumni who have been ambassadors and financial supporters of the new swim facility,’’ Nauman said.

“Nor have they considered the legacy of this program or the future students who will no longer have access to these important athletic programs in Iowa.’’

A Des Moines native now involved internationally in the music and technology business from a Los Angeles base, Nauman asks the Regents to overturn the decision announced Aug. 21 and reinstate the programs as alternative funding solutions can be developed.