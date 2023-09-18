Iowa avoided the trap door Saturday ... after a slow start.

With their toughest game looming, at least on paper, the 24th-ranked Hawkeyes dispatched of Western Illinois at Kinnick Stadium ahead of a trip to Happy Valley. With the win, Iowa moved up one spot in latest the AP Top 25 poll released on Sunday.

A four-touchdown favorite over the Broncos, the Hawkeyes overcame a ragged start and a lightning delay to score a season-best 41 points. Up next is a night game on CBS against seventh-ranked Penn State, which also looked shaky on Saturday against Illinois. Kickoff is scheduled for 6:40 p.m. at Beaver Stadium on Saturday.

The Hawkeyes trailed 7-0 after the first quarter and led 14-10 at halftime in front of another sellout crowd. All 27 points scored in the second half belonged to Iowa, finishing off a 3-0 nonconference start with a whiteout at Beaver Stadium in front of more than 106,000 fans coming next.

"In a way, this was a trap game, because we are all pretty aware that the Big Ten games are the most important," Iowa quarterback Cade McNamara said. "We have got to win those if we want to have any kind of success in the postseason. I have never played in a whiteout. I have only played in a day-whiteout."

A whiteout being where all fans, or most of them, wear white.

"I do not think it is going to be a difficult task on getting ready for this game," McNamara said. "I think everyone is going to be extremely motivated for this one.”

Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz had cautioned earlier in the week to not look past Western Michigan, noting his Hawkeye teams were 1-2 against the MAC squad.

"I'm just happy to be .500 career-wise now against Western Michigan," Ferentz deadpanned. "I don't know if you guys can pile it on there. That hasn't exactly been a great series for me to be involved in."

Kidding aside, the unbeaten start was the target heading into conference play.

"We're 0-0 in the West -- but I'd much rather be 3-0 right now -- believe me, I'm not minimizing that," Ferentz said. "That is the goal -- to win every time you go out there."

Penn State (3-0) defeated Illinois Saturday 30-13 in Champaign, albeit in an uneven performance. The Nittany Lions' defense came up with five turnovers, intercepting Illini quarterback Luke Altmyer four times.

Still, Happy Valley at night is among the most challenging venues in the sport.

"It was like last week, we're walking into a tough environment," Ferentz said of topping Iowa State in Ames on Sept. 9. "We're going into another one and playing a really good football team."