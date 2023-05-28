Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

OMAHA, Neb. -- Missed early opportunities denied the Iowa baseball team in the Big Ten Tournament title game Sunday.

Top-seeded Maryland shutout the Hawkeyes 4-0 at Charles Schwab Field to secure the conference's automatic berth into an NCAA tourney field that will be announced Monday morning.

"We needed to do some damage against Ryan Van Buren and Andrew Johnson when we had runners in scoring position (in each of the first three innings) but we hit a few line drives right at the right fielder,'' Iowa coach Rick Heller said.

Although the Terrapins didn't put a run on the board until scoring three times in the fifth inning, Heller felt his team began to press when Kenny Lippman entered the game for a three-inning relief stint to open the fourth.

Lippman walked the first two batters he faced but used a double play to work out of that jam and then retired the Hawkeyes in order in both the fifth and sixth innings.

"When Lippman came in he really pounded the zone. The umpire today had a bigger zone and we weren't able to get into counts that we wanted to and Maryland made pitches when they needed to,'' Heller said. "They didn't falter and we weren't able to do any damage.''

Maryland turned double plays in the seventh and ninth innings to negate any late-inning hopes by the Hawkeyes, who were held to five hits.

Raider Tello led Iowa (42-14) at the plate with a 2-for-4 game including a double.

A pair of fifth-inning home runs by Maryland (41-19) gave the Terrpains a 3-0 lead which went unchallenged.

Kevin Keister followed a leadoff walk to Jacob Orr with a homer to left off of Hawkeye reliever Jack Whitlock and Nick Lorusso followed with a solo shot later in the inning.

The Terrapins added an insurance run an inning later on a single by Orr.

Iowa will learn its NCAA tourney fate on Monday morning.