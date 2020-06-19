Hawkeyes' Brown embraces plenty of change

Vicki Brown has a lot to be excited about.
The Iowa volleyball program she coaches is preparing to move into a new court this season, leaving Carver-Hawkeye Arena for cozier competition confines at the new Xtream Arena in Coralville.
Brown also welcomes the opportunity to be among Iowa’s 10 representatives on the Big Ten Anti-Hate and Anti-Racism Coalition.
The group that will meet for the first time next week has according to its mission “an objective of seeking tangible ways to actively and constructively combat racism and hate around the world while also empowering student-athletes to express their rights to free speech and peaceful protest.’’
The initial meeting comes at a time when Brown is welcoming the first Hawkeye players back to campus following the COVID-19 pandemic.
Ten Iowa volleyball players are scheduled to begin voluntary summer workouts Monday, while the rest of the team is schedule to join them in Iowa City on July 6.
“There’s a lot going on,’’ Brown said while participating in a Hawkeye Events Live session, the online replacement of the traditional statewide tour made by Hawkeye coaches.
This would have been Brown’s first tour as Iowa’s head coach.
A two-time all-Big Ten performer at Illinois, the Toledo native was hired in 2017 as the program’s associate head coach and took over the Hawkeye program when Bond Shymansky was fired last June for violating NCAA rules.
The Hawkeyes finished 10-21 last season, but recorded their first win over a ranked opponent since 2012 with an early-season win over Washington State.
Brown said Iowa’s shift to online classes midway through the spring semester because of the coronavirus situation impacted the Hawkeyes’ offseason work and canceled its spring competition schedule.
“We missed a lot from a team aspect, but we are anxious to get back together and begin to move forward,’’ said Brown, who at 33 years old was the Big Ten’s youngest head coach last season.
That includes a move into a 6,000-seat arena currently nearing completion in Coralville.
“For the public, it’s going to create a completely different atmosphere. They’ll be closer to the court and it should be a great environment,’’ Brown said. “I feel like it will be a big difference for our program.’’
Brown expects the new home for the Hawkeyes to impact recruiting as well.
“Everyone loves shiny new things,’’ Brown said.
Brown said she is honored to be part of one of two initiatives launched this week by the Big Ten.
“The best way to go about it is to encourage education, not only books and videos, but an open dialogue,’’ Brown said. “I like that our department is working to create an open space where student-athletes can speak honestly and not fear repercussions. It’s good for us all to be talking.’’
She is joined from Iowa on the Big Ten Anti-Hate and Anti-Racism Coalition by football player Julius Brents, basketball players Connor McCaffery and Alexis Sevillian, basketball coaches Fran McCaffery and Billy Taylor, field hockey assistant Roz Ellis, administrators Gary Barta and Barbara Burke and faculty representative Liz Hollingworth.
Brown said she also supports the league’s other initiative, the Big Ten Voter Registration Committee, which is designed to encourage student-athletes to take part in the electoral process.
“It’s good for everyone’s voice to be heard,’’ Brown said. “These student-athletes are young adults and it is encouraging that the Big Ten and the University of Iowa are finding ways to encourage personal development through these avenues.’’
