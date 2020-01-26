Hawkeyes celebrate Gustafson and another win

Gustafson, who spent time with the team prior to the game and received congratulations from fans throughout the game, said the experience was all a little overwhelming for a player who arrived at Iowa from tiny Port Wing, Wisconsin, part of a high school senior class of 12.

“When you’re a younger player, all you want to do is play, you don’t think about this actually happening. It’s a dream and I’m so blessed to be able to live it,’’ said Gustafson, now playing professionally in Hungary.

She wants her journey to be an inspiration to others.

“You can do it, and my experience at the University of Iowa has given me a platform to help others understand that they can accomplish big things with hard work,’’ Gustafson said.

She didn’t have to look any further than the court she played on a year ago to find an example.

Gustafson said she saw the same chemistry at work Sunday as Iowa came from behind to win for a fourth consecutive time.

The Hawkeyes (17-3, 8-1 Big Ten) needed that after Czinano sprained her right ankle on a drive to the basket in the third quarter and did not return to the game.