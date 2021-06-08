Hawkeyes' Daniels ready for national test

Will Daniels believes the Big Ten Championships will serve as a springboard to the final competition of his collegiate career.

The Iowa senior from Geneseo enters the decathlon at the NCAA Track and Field Championships looking to build off of a record-setting performance at the conference meet last month.

Daniels established an Iowa school record with a career-best 7,864 points in a runner-up effort in the decathlon at the Big Ten finals, a mark which ranks as the fourth best in the nation heading into competition that starts Wednesday afternoon at Eugene, Ore.

“I was really happy with the way it played out at the Big Tens, especially in the sprints and jumps,’’ Daniels said. “I had lifetime bests in the 100, the long jump and high jump and that really helped set up my overall score.’’

It also positioned Daniels well for the NCAA meet, unique this season for all Big Ten entries because it will mark the first competition from outside of the conference this season.

Daniels said that adds a different twist, an opportunity to take on athletes from across the country that he has only read or heard about this season.

But that will not alter Daniels’ plan heading into the two days of competition.