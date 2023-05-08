IOWA CITY – With a critical late-season series approaching, final exams aren’t the only distraction the Iowa baseball team is dealing with this week.

Two days after earning the 1,000th victory of his career, coach Rick Heller underwent surgery Monday to repair a torn meniscus and the status of the Hawkeyes’ top position player, Keaton Anthony, remains a question mark.

While Heller expects to be back on the job in time for Friday’s 6 p.m. weekend series opener against Michigan State at Banks Field, Anthony’s availability remains unknown.

The Big Ten’s third-leading hitter, a starter in each of Iowa’s first 43 games, did not play in any of the Hawkeyes’ three games against Ohio State.

Anthony’s absence is impactful. He is currently hitting .389 with nine home runs, 51 runs and 38 RBI in 157 at-bats this season.

The start of his absence came as Iowa released a two-sentence statement following Friday’s game that mentioned no individuals by name but indicated that “due to a potential NCAA violation, we withheld some student-athletes from competition.’’

The statement said the university would have “no additional comments as this is an ongoing investigation.’’

The Iowa Racing and Gaming Commission, which oversees sports wagering in the state, confirmed that there “is an ongoing investigation’’ into a matter but provided no additional detail.

“The Commission takes the integrity of gaming in the state seriously and is continuing to monitor the situation,’’ it said in a statement, adding that additional information would be provided when available.

Heller will be away from the team early this week.

He was scheduled to undergo surgery Monday morning to repair a torn meniscus in his left knee.

An injury he has been dealing with since January, Heller said things became worse Sunday when he tweaked it during the final innings of a 5-2 loss to Ohio State.

“I’ve gotten through it so far, but the pain is at a point where something has to be done,’’ Heller said following Sunday’s game.

Iowa’s medical staff planned to go in, clean up the tear and they see no reason why Heller shouldn’t be able to back on the job for the Hawkeyes’ next game Friday.

“I’ll be back out there. I’ll find a way,’’ Heller said.

With no mid-week game on the schedule because of final exams, Heller typically gives his team two days off at the start of the week to take care of academic matters.

The Hawkeyes will scrimmage on Wednesday, giving pitchers who need to throw a chance to do so, and will spend Thursday preparing for the three-game weekend series against the Spartans.

Iowa is dealing with all as it sits in fourth in the Big Ten standings, 34-12 on the season and 10-7 in conference play.

Iowa sits one-half game behind Rutgers and one-half game in front of Michigan State, Nebraska, Michigan and Purdue in current league standings.

The three-game set with the Spartans – a 6 p.m. game on Friday followed by 2 p.m. and 1 p.m. starts on Saturday and Sunday at Banks Field – is critical for both teams with just one weekend of Big Ten play to follow.

For Iowa, that is a three-game series at Northwestern, which has won just three of the 18 conference games it has played.