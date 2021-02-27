Hawkeyes earn rare indoor Big Ten title

Winning their first outright team championship since 1929, the Iowa men’s track team made history Saturday at the Big Ten Indoor Championships in Geneva, Ohio.
The Hawkeyes rode the strength of 10 top-three finishes to pile up a school-record 119 points and outdistance runner-up Indiana by 27 points for the championship at the SPIRE Institute.
"A lot of people call us an outdoor team, and I think we have people who make us better outdoors … but our kids have bought in. If there is a trophy on the line, we’re going to go after it," Iowa director of track and field Joey Woody said.
The indoor title was just the fourth for Iowa in the history of the sport. The Hawkeyes last earned a share of the Big Ten title indoors in 1963, splitting the championship with Michigan.
Iowa also won outright team titles in 1926 and 1929.
Saturday’s championship came after two Hawkeyes won gold, Peyton Haack in the heptathlon and James Carter Jr. in the long jump.
Iowa also benefited from runner-up finishes from Wayne Lawrence Jr. in the 200- and 400-meter dashes, Alec Still in the 800 and Gratt Reed in the 60 hurdles.
Jamal Britt in the long jump, Austin West in the heptathlon, Josh Braverman in the 60 hurdles and Julien Gillum in the 600 earned third-place finishes.
"It was an amazing weekend, a three-day battle," Woody said. "The men competed their butts off. We needed to put points up in every single event area and we did that. That’s what it takes."
Led by a first-place finish by freshman Paige Magee in the 60 hurdles, the Iowa women also earned the highest finish in program history.
The Hawkeyes took second in the team race which Minnesota won by 60 points. Iowa finished eighth a year ago after matching its previous best in the Big Ten finals in 2019 when it finished third.
Mallory King, a Hawkeye senior from Davenport Assumption, fell about 15 yards shy of the finish line in the 800 and settled for eighth place in a time of 2 minutes, 11.11 seconds.
She returned to run the first leg for the Hawkeyes in a 1,600 relay which finished second in 3:37.92, part of a relay which included two freshmen.
King had the fastest qualifying time in the 800 in Friday’s preliminaries, posting a 2:07.4 to win a heat she led from start to finish.