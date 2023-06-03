TERRE HAUTE, Ind. -- Iowa was unable o work its way out of trouble a second game in a row at the NCAA baseball regional.

After working around late-inning problems in an opening round victory on Friday nigh against North Carolina, regional hos scored five runs in the eighth inning to remain unbeatn and hand the Hawkeyes a 7-4 loss at Bob Warn Field.

The setback moves Iowa into an 11 .a.m. elimination game Sunday agaisnt the Tar Heels, who remained in the tourney field with 5-4 win over Wright State on Saturday's Hawkeye setback.

The Sycamores had no answer Brody Brecht through the game's first seven innings.

The Hawkeye sophomore dominated through seven innings, surrendering just two hits while striking out eight batters before exiting with a 4-2 advantage.

"Brody went out and did everything he could do to give us a chance," Iowa coach Rick Heller said. "... Unfortunately, it didn't go well when we went to the bullpen with a couple of free bases and some bad luck on a few plays.''

Indiana State went to work against the Iowa bullpen in the eighth. Back-to-back two-run doubles, the first by Miguel Rivera off of Jared Simpson and the second by Grant Magill off of the Clinton native as welll.

Frandall Diaz punched the Sycamores' final run across of Luke Llewellyn.

Raider Tello went 3-for-4 with two runs and an RBI for Iowa, while Sam Hojnar, Michael Seegers and Kyle Huckstorf each drove a run across for Iowa.

"We rallied a little bit in the ninth, but their left fielder (Adam Pottinger) made an awesome play,'' Heller said. "We gave them a few things in the eighth and they took advantage of the opportunities.. You just have to tip your hat to them on that.''