IOWA CITY – It took a little more time than expected, but Ty Langenberg has found the zone.

Named the preseason Big Ten pitcher of the year, the Iowa junior right hander has returned to form just in time to help the Hawkeyes enter the final weekend of the regular season alive in the conference race.

Langenberg has pitched into the seventh inning in two of his last three Big Ten starts and has won four of his last five decisions since opening the year with a 1-2 record.

Iowa opens a three-game series at cellar-dwelling Northwestern at 13-7 in Big Ten play, trailing conference co-leaders Indiana and Maryland by 1.5 games and sitting one-half game in front of Rutgers, Nebraska and Michigan in the conference race.

Marcus Morgan, who moved into the top spot in the Iowa pitching rotation last weekend against Michigan State is expected to start in Thursday’s 4 p.m. game against the Wildcats, followed by Langenberg on Friday and Brody Brecht on Saturday.

That starting pitching rotation led Iowa to a three-game sweep of the Spartans that leaves the Hawkeyes 37-12 on the season and with a RPI of 29 as they continues to jockey for a high seed for next week's Big Ten tourney in Omaha and work toward a potential NCAA postseason opportunity.

The Hawkeyes' final Big Ten series comes against a Northwestern team that has struggled during a 9-38 season, winning just three of its 21 conference games.

Langenberg will look to deliver another solid performance in his final tune-up before the conference tournament.

He is now 5-3 on the season but Iowa has nine wins in the 12 games he has pitched in this season for Iowa, dropping his earned run average to 4.35 with his recent success.

"Being competitive even when some of my pitches aren’t being competitive is the biggest thing," Langenberg said following a recent quality start against Ohio State.

"There are times when the slider or the cutter or the change-up, I’m not feeling good with it, but just having the ability to compete with what I have that day, just being a grinder and getting outs is big."

Iowa coach Rick Heller has watched Langenberg make progress in that area as the Hawkeyes’ season has progressed.

"Early on, he was struggling with his slider and he wasn’t using it which made him too predictable," Heller said. "He’s worked on it and has moved past that. Since then, his change-up has been good, his fastball has improved and his velocity is up a tick or two. He’s gotten back on track."

Heller said Langenberg’s May 7 start against the Buckeyes may have been his best work of the season.

Langenberg struck out seven batters, walked three and scattered four hits over 6.1 innings of work.

"Everything was working well," Heller said. "He’s come around over the past month."

Langenberg said that has helped him gain confidence when he steps on the mound.

"I’m in a better place now with that. I think throwing strikes has had a lot to do with that," Langenberg said. "I’m feeling more competitive, feeling better with where I am at."

It took some time to get to that point.

"I had to keep working and trust my stuff," Langenberg said. "I’m back to having the confidence I expect to have when I’m out there and that’s happening at the right time of the season. I just need to keep working and build off of one start to the next."