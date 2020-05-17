Hawkeyes' Mayhew appreciates extra season

DoniRae Mayhew received her undergraduate degree in health and human physiology from Iowa on Saturday, but she welcomes the chance to take care of some unfinished business.
The Hawkeye softball player from Bettendorf will be back in uniform next season for Iowa, using an additional year of eligibility after the COVID-19 pandemic ended her senior season in mid-March.
“I’m looking forward to leaving my mark and finishing out my career the way I want to,’’ Mayhew said.
“I want to have a Senior Night and share it with my teammates. All of those little ‘last’ things, I want to experience that and have a last go-round before I call it a career. I want to be part of an Iowa team that turns the program around and does great things. We were on the way to making that happen.’’
Iowa was off to a 17-5 start when everything came to halt.
A flight carrying the Hawkeyes had just landed in Tampa when the team learned it wasn’t going to be taking the field that weekend.
“The coaches were told to get us all home, so then it became a scramble to find flights back to the Midwest,’’ Mayhew said. “Basically, we went to Tampa for lunch, turned around, went back to the airport and headed home.’’
Several Hawkeyes who had parents on their way to watch games that were part of Iowa’s final weekend tune-up before the start of Big Ten play were allowed to sign waivers and travel home with their parents.
The rest were booked on flights, learning later that their entire season was over.
“It was disheartening. We were off to such a great start,’’ Mayhew said. “We had been on the road for six weekends, going to South Carolina, Georgia, Florida three times, Hawaii, and we were really coming together as a team. It was going to be the special year the coaches had been talking about.’’
And suddenly, it was over.
In the days leading up to the NCAA’s decision to grant spring sports seniors who had their season canceled an additional year of eligibility, Mayhew wondered if it really was over.
“Had I played my last college game? I didn’t really know,’’ she said.
When the NCAA approved its eligibility opportunity, Mayhew welcomed the chance.
While some schools simply told seniors that they could not return, Iowa gave its seniors a chance to return.
All explored graduate degree possibilities and Mayhew eventually settled on what she planned to do all along.
She will take courses that will set her up to earn a certificate that goes beyond her degree. She is currently weighing possibilities to earn that in physical therapy or as a physical therapist’s assistant.
“I was planning to work toward that anyway so now instead of just taking classes, I’ll be taking classes and playing one last season of softball,’’ Mayhew said.
It’s an opportunity she is not taking for granted.
“All of those things that you might overlook normally, I’m appreciating them all,’’ she said. “I’ve been given one last season to play a game I love and be part of a team that is capable of doing great things. I’m going to appreciate every single day.’’
Mayhew completed the final weeks of the spring semester in the Quad-Cities, taking online classes and participating in team meetings organized by coach Renee Gillispie.
Unable to use currently closed training facilities on the Iowa campus, Mayhew is finding new and different ways to condition.
She’s joined her mother on bicycle treks lately, covering 40 miles over two days a weekend ago.
“It’s been good to get outside and be on the trails and everything,’’ Mayhew said. “I’ve been doing what I can to stay in softball shape, too.’’
That includes keeping her arm in shape by playing catch with her boyfriend and his father and hitting a few balls into a net off of a tee.
“I’m making do the best I can and we’ve been putting together a home gym, which will be good, too,’’ Mayhew said. “It’s been a different time. I’m looking forward to things getting back to normal and getting a chance to get back in the cages at Iowa again with my teammates.’’
That, Mayhew said, will be another moment she will appreciate.
“I’m looking forward to start working toward next season and making it the best it can be. I don’t want any regrets,’’ she said. “I want it to be the best it can be.’’
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!