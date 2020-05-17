Hawkeyes' Mayhew appreciates extra season

DoniRae Mayhew received her undergraduate degree in health and human physiology from Iowa on Saturday, but she welcomes the chance to take care of some unfinished business.

The Hawkeye softball player from Bettendorf will be back in uniform next season for Iowa, using an additional year of eligibility after the COVID-19 pandemic ended her senior season in mid-March.

“I’m looking forward to leaving my mark and finishing out my career the way I want to,’’ Mayhew said.

“I want to have a Senior Night and share it with my teammates. All of those little ‘last’ things, I want to experience that and have a last go-round before I call it a career. I want to be part of an Iowa team that turns the program around and does great things. We were on the way to making that happen.’’

Iowa was off to a 17-5 start when everything came to halt.

A flight carrying the Hawkeyes had just landed in Tampa when the team learned it wasn’t going to be taking the field that weekend.

“The coaches were told to get us all home, so then it became a scramble to find flights back to the Midwest,’’ Mayhew said. “Basically, we went to Tampa for lunch, turned around, went back to the airport and headed home.’’