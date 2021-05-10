Hawkeyes' Moeller focuses on a healthy finale

Cole Moeller doesn’t spend a lot of time thinking about what could have been.
He simply appreciates the opportunities he has now, working to make the most of his final chances to compete in the high jump for the Iowa men’s track and field team.
The senior from Calamus-Wheatland returned to competition late last month following a two-month layoff and responded with a jump of 6 feet, 10.25 inches, topping his previous career best set in high school by one-quarter of an inch.
His effort at the Billy Hayes Invitational at Bloomington, Ind., came on a day when everything felt right.
“It’s a little like a shooter in basketball knowing when that first shot falls in warm-ups that it’s going to be a good day,’’ Moeller said. “The same is true with jumps. Everything felt good right from the first practice jump.’’
He cleared 6-9, then established a new personal record before taking a couple of tries at 7-0, a height that has eluded him so far during his career.
“I had a couple of good attempts at 7 feet. Things felt good on my first attempt and I was as close as close can be. I was right there,’’ Moeller said.
Mostly, it just felt good to compete.
“To get back out there, it means a lot. I won’t be back for an additional year. This is it and I want it to be as good as it can be,’’ said Moeller, who graduates with a degree in sport and recreation management and a minor in business management from Iowa this week.
Moeller equaled the second-best jump of his career last weekend, going 6-8.75 to finish second at an invitational hosted by Wisconsin and he is preparing now for the chance to compete in the Big Ten Championships this weekend at Illinois.
It will be just the second time in eight opportunities – four indoor and four outdoor – that Moeller has had a chance to chase a Big Ten title.
He competed as a freshman at the Big Ten Indoor Track and Field Championships, also hosted by Illinois.
“It was an eye opener for me. The opening height was 6-6 and watching the competition it gave me a real good idea of what I had gotten myself into at the college level. It was a good experience,’’ Moeller said.
“In high school, I was one of the better jumpers in the state in any class but this was something entirely different. To go there and watch six guys go over 7 feet, I learned a lot that day.’’
The competition hasn’t been the only thing Moeller has battled.
Injuries have limited his chances to compete.
He underwent surgery on his left ankle following an injury-shortened sophomore season, returning for the 2020 indoor season where he jumped 6-8.75 for the first time as a Hawkeye at the Black and Gold Invite.
“I was jumping OK and then COVID hit and the outdoor season went away,’’ Moeller said. “I was feeling good, there just weren’t any meets to compete in.’’
He continued to feel good about where things were at last December in practice, clearing solid heights as he prepared for the start of his final indoor season in January.
He won the high jump at the Hawkeye Border Battle and took third at the Husker Triangular before issues with his right ankle surfaced.
“I wanted to get back out there. I figured I only had four months left, find a way,’’ Moeller said.
Some injections and then two months of rest have made a difference.
In his return to competition, he found his approach to be strong, his thrust to be good as he jumped and his body equipped to handle the recovery following competition with minimal issues.
“When things are feeling good, when there is no pain, I still have the ability that I had in high school,’’ Moeller said. “I showed that (with the jump of 6-10.25) at Indiana and I know can come back and jump like that a couple more times. I have just a few more chances in an Iowa uniform and I want them to be my best.’’
Moeller said it would mean a lot to have a chance to contribute to the Hawkeyes’ scoring as they attempt to defend the outdoor team championship Iowa won in 2019 at the most recent Big Ten Championships.
With success there, regional competition follows.
“It’s been awesome to be part of this program. There were good guys here when I arrived and there are good guys here now and just to get the chance to watch them work and be around them, it’s an experience I will always remember,’’ Moeller said.
“The injuries, they haven’t made for an ideal situation, but the trainers and medical people here are great and they’ve helped me get back out and compete again. There are no regrets, just good memories of being part of the team.’’