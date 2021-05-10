Hawkeyes' Moeller focuses on a healthy finale

“I was jumping OK and then COVID hit and the outdoor season went away,’’ Moeller said. “I was feeling good, there just weren’t any meets to compete in.’’

He continued to feel good about where things were at last December in practice, clearing solid heights as he prepared for the start of his final indoor season in January.

He won the high jump at the Hawkeye Border Battle and took third at the Husker Triangular before issues with his right ankle surfaced.

“I wanted to get back out there. I figured I only had four months left, find a way,’’ Moeller said.

Some injections and then two months of rest have made a difference.

In his return to competition, he found his approach to be strong, his thrust to be good as he jumped and his body equipped to handle the recovery following competition with minimal issues.

“When things are feeling good, when there is no pain, I still have the ability that I had in high school,’’ Moeller said. “I showed that (with the jump of 6-10.25) at Indiana and I know can come back and jump like that a couple more times. I have just a few more chances in an Iowa uniform and I want them to be my best.’’