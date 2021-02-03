Hawkeyes' Murphy off to a memorable start

Murphy, who also has a few bruises as a souvenir of his first Big Ten Championships, is now anxious to get back on the track and build off of a strong start to his indoor season.

His time in the mile in Iowa’s first meet has led to increased expectations for himself.

“Going in, I had put a lot of work into being ready and I was hoping to run around a 4:12, maybe a 4:09 at my best but to go 4:06, I was more than happy with that,’’ Murphy said. “That was a good race for me and I feel like I still could cut a couple of seconds off of that.’’

Murphy joined teammates in concentrating on distance work in the fall and now spends practice time working on improved speed as the Hawkeyes work toward the Big Ten Indoor Championships on Feb. 25-27.

He’ll learn later this month which races he will run at that meet for an Iowa team that is among the title contenders.

“It’s great to be part of the program here now with so many good teammates,’’ Murphy said. “We’re pushing each other and I’ll be ready to run whatever I’m needed to run to help the team when the Big Tens come around.’’

An engineering major, Murphy said he has developed an appreciation for bringing consistency to the way he trains.

“Being part of a good team helps push me,’’ Murphy said. “I’ve had some good experiences already and I’m looking forward to more.’’

