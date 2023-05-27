Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

OMAHA, Neb. — Before boarding the bus for Omaha and the Big Ten Tournament last Monday, Iowa baseball coach Rick Heller echoed comments he had made to his team earlier in the weekend.

"I think this team is special, has a chance to do special things," Heller said. "I told our guys those are the teams that get remembered. The teams that get invited back to campus every 10, 20 years, those are the teams that do something special. I told them, 'let's go to Omaha and do something special.'"

The Hawkeyes are one victory from accomplishing that mission.

Iowa advanced to Sunday's 2 p.m. Big Ten championship game against top-seeded Maryland at Charles Schwab Field by riding the strength of starting pitcher Ty Langenberg to a 5-0 shutout of Michigan in Saturday's semifinals.

Langenberg struck out nine batters and gave up just two hits over seven innings to send the Hawkeyes into the Big Ten tourney title game for the first time since 2017.

"Ty did exactly what you expect a veteran with a lot of confidence to do," Heller said. "He went out there and attacked the strike zone. I feel like since the weather has warmed up he has been really sharp. When he's hitting all four of his pitches, he can beat anyone in the country."

Heller saw that in action Saturday.

"He pitched a gem today and his quiet confidence is the Ty Langenberg we like to see. He did everything he needed to do to put us in a good position going into (the title game)," Heller said.

Will Christopherson, Chas Wheatley and Luke Llewellyn worked the final two innings with Llewellyn striking out three Wolverines to end the game.

"We have won games in every imaginable way this year and that's a tribute to the balance we have with this team," Heller said.

He said the segment that goes unnoticed is Iowa's defense.

"Our defense is elite level and the incredible play that (Michael) Seegers made up the middle in the seventh was a game-changing play," Heller said. "The game changes a lot if that ball gets through but it gave us energy and confidence to be able to close it out."

Seegers protected Iowa's sixth shutout of the season when he got to a Dylan Stanton grounder and started an inning-ending 6-4-3 double play.

The Hawkeyes (42-13) had already taken a 2-0 lead by that point, pushing their first run across in the third when Raider Tello was hit by a pitch with the bases loaded.

Kyle Huckstorf doubled the Iowa margin in the sixth with an RBI triple that scored Seegers, who had singled.

After Michigan (28-28) did not convert in the seventh, stranding one runner after the double play, Iowa broke the game open the bottom half of the inning.

Brenden Dorighi and Tello each drove runs in with singles and Sam Hojnar plated Iowa's final run with a sacrifice fly.