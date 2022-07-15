Hawkeyes' Ortega honored for being herself

On and off the court, Bailey Ortega tries to be a good teammate.

The Iowa volleyball junior from Davenport North works to contribute to the Hawkeyes’ play on the court, leading the team in assists last season, and has been a positive influence off the court in interactions with her team and opponents.

Ortega’s efforts have not gone unnoticed.

She joined Iowa basketball player Patrick McCaffery in being named this week as Iowa’s recipients of Big Ten Outstanding Sportsmanship Awards.

The pair were among 28 student-athletes in the conference – one male and one female from each of the league’s 14 schools – to earn the honor.

Ortega is the first Iowa volleyball player to receive the award which has been presented annually since 2003.

It honors individuals who distinguish themselves through sportsmanship and ethical behavior, are in good academic standing and demonstrate good citizenship outside of their athletic endeavors.

The recognition caught Ortega by surprise.

“I was helping out at a camp for second through fourth graders when I found out,’’ Ortega said, referencing a text she received informing her that she had been chosen as the Hawkeyes’ recipient.

“I was stunned, had a few tears. It’s quite an honor. One of my teammates who was working the camp came over asked me if something was wrong. I told her about it. I couldn’t believe it at first. It means a lot to me.’’

Ortega doesn’t really believe she did anything extraordinary to receive the honor.

Mostly, she was simply being the person and competitor she has always tried to be.

“I’ve always tried to be good to others and I like to get to know other volleyball players and coaches,’’ said Ortega, who one day hopes to coach.

“When I compete against a former Iowa high school player, somebody like Megan Renner from Linn-Mar who plays at Purdue, I’ll make sure to talk with her after games and that type of thing. I’ve gotten to know a lot of people in volleyball and coaches, players, I’ll tell them ‘Safe travels’ or ‘Good game’ after we compete.’’

Ortega said she has become big “hype’’ person within Iowa’s team as well.

“I’m always trying to be supportive of my teammates and when I’m on the bench, I’m cheering them on, being positive,’’ she said. “I always want what is best for them and our team.’’

She has grown her network of acquaintances in and out volleyball as she works toward the start of her third season with the Hawkeyes.

Ortega has become active in the Iowa Student Athlete Advisory Committee in the past year as one of two volleyball players on the group that represents their peers to Iowa athletic administrators.

In June she was one of three Hawkeye student-athletes who were selected to take part in the first Big Ten Women’s Leadership Summit, part of a group of 75 student-athletes, coaches and administrators who gathered at the Big Ten headquarters in Rosemont, Ill., to discuss a wide range of topics.

“It was an incredible experience to be surrounded by so many successful people and get a chance to network with them,’’ Ortega said.

“I was able to talk to Penn State’s new coach (Katie Schumacher-Cawley) about what she went through to become a head coach as a female. There aren’t many and she had an interesting take on it all. To be around people like that, like (Big Ten commissioner Kevin) Warren and others, it was great thing to be a part of.’’

Initially a preferred walk-on at Iowa, Ortega was placed on scholarship by new Iowa coach Jim Barnes during the recently-completed spring semester and learned in May that she will retain that for her final three year of eligibility.

She earned that opportunity with her play last season for the Hawkeyes.

Ortega started in 27 of Iowa’s 30 games and saw action in all 107 sets, leading the team with 838 assists and an average of 7.83 assists per set. She ranked third on the team with a .918 serve percentage and two seasons into her career ranks 10th on Iowa’s career assists list.

“I came in hoping to have a chance to earn a scholarship just by working hard and doing everything I can to get better. To get that call from coach Barnes, it was one of greatest moments of my life,’’ Ortega said.

The call came while Ortega was visiting a grandparent in Florida with family members and she was able to share the experience with them.

“It was a pretty big celebration. Everybody was so happy,’’ Ortega said.

Ortega is currently part of a program that is undergoing a transition as it works toward Barnes’ first season.

There will be nine newcomers on the Hawkeye roster in the fall, two players who joined the program as transfers for the spring semester, five others who arrived at Iowa this summer and two true freshmen.

“It’s an exciting time. Coach Barnes has shown he cares who we are as people in how he interacted with us last spring and now as we’re getting ready for the season,’’ Ortega said. “We’re all getting to know each other and looking forward to getting to work next month.’’