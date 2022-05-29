Hawkeyes ousted in Big Ten semis

OMAHA, Neb. -- Struggles on the mound ended the Iowa baseball team's hopes of reaching the championship game in the Big Ten tournament on Sunday.

Michigan scored runs off of five of the seven pitchers the Hawkeyes sent to the mound in the conference semifinal, a game decided in seven innings after the Wolverines piled up nine runs in the final inning of a 13-1 rout at Charles Schwab Field.

It was a struggle from the start.

Brody Brecht, making the first start of his career, lasted just one-third of an inning and walked two of the four batters he faced.

Both came around to score and Iowa was unable to find an answer as the Wolverines' Connor O'Halloran held the Hawkeyes to three hits over four innings.

Iowa scored its lone run in the fourth, cutting into a 4-0 deficit on a Kyle Huckstorf that scored Izaya Fullard.

Michigan turned to Willie Weiss in its bullpen to open the fifth, but he was ejected for having a foreign substance in his glove, but Cameron Weston came in and completed the game, striking out six batters and allowing two hits over three innings.

The Wolverines (31-26) blew the game open by scoring nine runs off of four Hawkeye pitchers in the seventh inning.

Michigan had just three hits in the inning, but each cleared loaded bases as the Wolverines took advantage of six walks.

The loss dropped Iowa to 36-19 on the season and left the Hawkeyes squarely on the bubble as the NCAA tourney field is assembled.

Postseason pairings will be announced on Monday.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0