Hawkeyes remain alive in Big Ten tourney

OMAHA, Neb. — Iowa stayed alive in the Big Ten baseball tournament Saturday, taking down Penn State and Michigan to move within two victories of the conference title.

The Hawkeyes followed an 11-3 win over the Nittany Lions by giving the Wolverines their first tourney loss 7-3 on Saturday night.

Iowa and Michigan will meet again in an elimination game Sunday with the winner advancing to the tourney title game, which is scheduled for 5 p.m. Sunday at Charles Schwab Field.

The strength of a start from Cam Baumann helped the Hawkeyes (36-18) position themselves for the win.

Baumann exited with a 3-0 lead after 5.2 innings before Assumption alum Ben Beutel and Connor Schultz finished things off.

Jordan Rogers delivered a two-run pinch-hit single off of Beutel to pull Michigan within 3-2 after six innings before Iowa's Sam Petersen hit a two-run single and Cade Moss and Kyle Huckstorf drove runs in with base hits as the Hawkeyes extended their lead to 7-2 at the stretch.

Beutel gave up a leadoff double in the seventh, but struck out a pair and used a fly out to deny the Wolverines, who pulled within 7-3 on a Jimmy Obertop homer in the eighth.

Schultz struck out the side after entering with two on and no outs in the eighth.

Iowa stayed alive in the tournament earlier Saturday by avenging its opening-round loss to Penn State, clubbing 16 hits in an 11-3 rout of the Nittany Lions.

Unable to score after loading the bases in each of the game's first three innings, the Hawkeyes erased an early 1-0 deficit by scoring four runs in the fourth inning, tying the game on a Michael Seegers single.

Will Mulflur put Iowa on top 2-1 with an RBI single before Moss drove two runs in with a single.

"It looked like one of those games where maybe all the runners we stranded were going to come back to haunt us, but we stayed after it and finally broke through with the big hit," Hawkeye coach Rick Heller said.

Seegers finished four hits and Keaton Anthony went 3-for-4 with two doubles before Peyton Williams capped Iowa's scoring with a two-run home run in the eighth, his 13th homer of the season.

