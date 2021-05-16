Hawkeyes repeat as Big Ten champs

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. -- The Iowa men's track and field team made it back-to-back outdoor Big Ten championships Sunday.
Iowa tallied a school-record 127.5 points to upend runner-up Michigan by 33 points. It was the first time Iowa has won the indoor and outdoor championship in the same year since 1963.
"This coaching staff and every one of our athletes competed their butts off and I am extremely proud of our entire team," Iowa director of track and field Joey Woody said. "This was a complete team win, just like it was during the indoor season.
"We had a really good second day and that got me feeling good going into the final championship day when we need them, and they did a tremendous job every single day.”
Iowa's Jaylan McConico won the title in the 110-meter high hurdles with a career-best time of 13.23 seconds. The time was a school record and tied the Big Ten championship meet record. Jamal Britt snatched silver in 13.60, and then won the 400 hurdles in 49.69 seconds.
James Carter Jr. was the runner-up in the triple jump, Tysen VanDraska collected silver in the 800 meters (1:48.67), and Wayne Lawrence Jr. was second in the 400 meters (45.46).
Iowa closed the meet with a third-place finish in the 1,600-meter relay in 3:06.77.
“All I told them today is we just have to go out and focus on ourselves and compete for each other,” Woody said. “Compete and focus on ourselves. If we do that, we are going to be very happy at the end of the day and they definitely did that today. We saw tremendous performances all across the board.”
The Hawkeyes return to the track May 27-29 in College Station, Texas, at the NCAA Western Regional Championships.
“We have the NCAA first round in two weeks down at Texas A&M. In four weeks, we have the NCAA finals and then we have the Olympic Trials, so we have a long season ahead of us,” Woody said. “We are in a good spot going into the NCAA postseason. We just have to keep our heads straight and get our athletes to the start line and feeling good.”
The Iowa women finished fourth with a total of 75 points. The Hawkeye men and women combined for 19 Big Ten Medals.
Laulauga Tausaga won the discus with a season-best mark of 62.09 meters. She became the first woman in program history to win four outdoor Big Ten titles.
Assumption alum Mallory King placed eighth in the 800 meters in 2:10.52.