Hawkeyes repeat as Big Ten champs

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. -- The Iowa men's track and field team made it back-to-back outdoor Big Ten championships Sunday.

Iowa tallied a school-record 127.5 points to upend runner-up Michigan by 33 points. It was the first time Iowa has won the indoor and outdoor championship in the same year since 1963.

"This coaching staff and every one of our athletes competed their butts off and I am extremely proud of our entire team," Iowa director of track and field Joey Woody said. "This was a complete team win, just like it was during the indoor season.

"We had a really good second day and that got me feeling good going into the final championship day when we need them, and they did a tremendous job every single day.”

Iowa's Jaylan McConico won the title in the 110-meter high hurdles with a career-best time of 13.23 seconds. The time was a school record and tied the Big Ten championship meet record. Jamal Britt snatched silver in 13.60, and then won the 400 hurdles in 49.69 seconds.

James Carter Jr. was the runner-up in the triple jump, Tysen VanDraska collected silver in the 800 meters (1:48.67), and Wayne Lawrence Jr. was second in the 400 meters (45.46).

Iowa closed the meet with a third-place finish in the 1,600-meter relay in 3:06.77.