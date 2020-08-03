Hawkeyes report five positive COVID tests

Five Iowa student-athletes, coaches or athletics staff members tested positive for COVID-19 during the week of July 27-Aug. 2, Iowa reported Monday.

Through a cooperative effort of the Iowa athletics department and medical staff that is a pilot program for the university's return-to-campus protocol that will be used this month, a total of 70 tests were administered to Hawkeye student-athletes, coaches or athletics staff members during the most recent week.

Of those, a 7.1-percent positivity rate was recorded for the week.

Since the program began on May 29, Iowa has recorded 32 positive results among 603 individuals tested, a positivity rate of 5.3 percent.

Following positive test results, Iowa protocol includes contact tracing procedures, isolation for individuals who test positive and quarantine for individuals who might have been exposed to someone with the virus.

