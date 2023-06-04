TERRE HAUTE, Ind. — Iowa saw its first NCAA baseball regional experience in seven years run out of rallies Sunday night.

Host Indiana State ended the Hawkeyes' record-setting 44-16 season with an 11-8 regional final loss at Bob Warn Field.

The setback denied Iowa a spot in an if necessary game on Monday for a spot in a super regional next weekend.

Unlike in Sunday's earlier 6-5, 13-inning victory over North Carolina, the Hawkeyes were unable to rally against the Sycamores.

Indiana State broke a 6-6 tie in the sixth inning with a pair of runs when Jack Young entered the game with the bases loaded and left them that way.

The Hawkeyes picked one run back in the bottom half of the seventh inning but trailed 11-8 when Brayden Frazier homered to open the frame.

Iowa mustered just one baserunner over the final two innings — Sam Petersen was hit by a pitch with one out in the eighth — as the Sycamores advanced.

Indiana State picked apart the Hawkeye pitching staff, pushing across at least one run in each inning from the second through seventh inning in an unusually consistent effort by Iowa Pitchers.

The Hawkeye hitters did out-hit the Sycamores 12-10 in the season-ending loss.

Iowa extended it season when Will Christopherson delivered a masterful relief effort in a 6-5, 13-inning first game of the day on Sunday.

The Hawkeyes, matching a school record with a 44th victory of the season, ended North Carolina's season when Michael Seegers drove a triple into left that had stood since the ninth inning.

In between, Christopherson had delivered nothing but frustration to the Tar Heels.

The Pleasant Valley graduate did not allow a hit over 4.2 innings of work, walking two batters and striking out to maintain the 5-5 score he inherited.

North Carolina had clawed its way back into the regional elimination game, pushing the tying run across in the ninth.

Christopherson worked around walks in the 10th and 11th before retiring the final seven batters he faced.

A walk and a fielder's choice preceded Moss' run-scoring triple in the the top of the 13th.

North Carolina rallied late after Iowa had opened a 5-2 advantage when Brennen Dorighi belted a three-run homer in the fifth inning.