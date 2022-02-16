Hawkeyes seek answers in the outfield

IOWA CITY — Iowa may send three new starters to the mound this weekend when the Hawkeyes open the season, but the biggest questions coach Rick Heller has about his team can be found elsewhere on the diamond.

On a roster that includes 21 newcomers, Heller has a multitude of options in the outfield and expects to use the opening weeks of the season to weigh different looks that will likely include returning starter Brayden Frazier.

"It’s the biggest question we have. We could build the outfield around offense, build around defense or a mix of both," Heller said. "We’ll look at them all during the first two, three weeks and go from there."

The Hawkeyes will build around experience in the infield, where Peyton Williams returns at first base, Brendan Sher will fill one the middle positions, Andy Nelson will open at third and Izaya Fullard, slowed by a wrist injury, returns as well.

Brett McCleary, a fifth-year senior, returns behind the plate.

Iowa’s starting pitching rotation for this weekend’s Swig & Swine Classic in Charleston, S.C., consists of South Dakota State transfer Adam Mazur, Butler transfer Connor Schultz of Cedar Falls and Marcus Morgan, a freshman from Iowa City West.

Morgan selected baseball and Iowa over an offer to play football at Iowa State and an offer to play basketball at Northern Iowa. The multi-sport standout who also qualified for the Drake Relays in the high jump.

Heller said the ability to concentrate on one sport has allowed Morgan to progress quickly.

"He’s really improved in his time here, which we knew he would. He’s a multi-sport guy and this is the first time he’s really spent more than a few months on baseball," Heller said. "It’s been time well spent. He’s performing very well."

Morgan’s fastball velocity has improved from 91 miles per hour to 96 since he arrived on campus.

"I’m seeing improvement every day. I still have work to do, but I feel good about the direction things are headed," Morgan said.

