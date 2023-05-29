Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

IOWA CITY — This time, it wasn’t a matter of “if” but of “when” the Iowa baseball team was going to hear its name called as the NCAA unveiled selections for this year’s Division I postseason tournament.

Iowa landed a spot in the 64-team for the first time since 2017 on Monday, placed in a regional at Terre Haute, Ind., where the Hawkeyes will open postseason play Friday at 6 p.m. against North Carolina.

"I’m really happy for this group," Iowa coach Rick Heller said. "They took it out of the committee’s hands and that’s what we set out to do going back to the fall. What is there we can do to make sure we’re still playing in June."

Heller, who still believes Iowa was unfairly overlooked by the NCAA selection committee the past two seasons, said this year’s team will "be playing for those guys, too."

Iowa took that next step by putting together the fastest start in school history including a 12-4 win over then top-ranked LSU, finished the regular season with eight wins in its last 10 games despite the absence of their top hitter and played their way to the championship game of the Big Ten tournament.

Although Maryland used a pair of fifth-inning home runs to account for three of their four runs in a championship game win over Iowa, the Hawkeyes believed they had accomplished what they needed to get done.

"The anxiousness was more about just knowing where we were going to go," Iowa’s Brennen Dorighi said. "It doesn’t really matter where we go, I think once we get there we can just play baseball and get excited for that."

The Terre Haute assignment is familiar to Heller.

He coached at host Indiana State from 2010-13 and led the Sycamores to an NCAA berth in 2012 and said it will be strange going back to a facility he helped design.

"It’s going to be a little weird. But when the lights come on, you just compete and play hard and lets the chips fall where they may," Heller said.

Indiana State is the 14th overall seed in the tournament field and third-seeded Arkansas is the top seed in its portion of the bracket and a super-regional host if it advances as well.

The Sycamores are the one seed in their four-team double-elimination regional, carrying a 42-15 record that includes a loss to Iowa in the season opener for both teams.

Iowa at 42-14 is the second seed and will face a 35-22 team from North Carolina that reached the semifinals of the Atlantic Coast Conference tournament. Wright State, which will play Indiana State in its opener, is the four seed and has a 39-21 record.