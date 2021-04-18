Hawkeyes stun Big Ten tourney field

One of the most unusual seasons in Iowa women’s soccer history took a unique twist Sunday.
The Hawkeyes claimed the program’s first Big Ten tournament championship, securing an automatic berth in the NCAA tournament field by shutting out Wisconsin 1-0 in the conference title match at University Park, Pa.
Iowa knocked off the tournament’s top three seeds on its way to a victory which continued a late-season surge by a Hawkeye team which didn’t score a goal in its first six matches of the season and started the year with an 0-6-1 record.
After opening the season 2-8-1, Sunday’s victory moved Iowa to 6-8-1 on the year and marked the third straight shutout for freshman Macy Enneking in goal.
The Hawkeyes’ lone score in avenging a season-opening 1-0 loss to the Badgers came at the 63:46 mark of the match. It was a rare goal by Jenny Cape, a junior forward from Brookfield, Wis.
Cape spotted an opening and blasted a deep shot from the left side past the reach of Wisconsin goalkeeper Jordyn Bloomer, her first goal of the season.
Her score from around 20 yards out came off of a feed from freshman forward Meike Ingles.
“Once she laid it out in front of me, I saw a bit of open space and I just put it all behind it and hoped it went in,’’ Cape told the Big Ten Network. “Obviously, the season didn’t start as we hoped it would, but our coaches kept emphasizing ‘stay bonded, stay bonded and it will turn our way.’”
Sunday’s game-winner was the second goal Cape has scored in her career and it provided Iowa with the only goal it needed to extend what seventh-year coach Dave Dilanni conceded has been a different season.
Dilanni said Iowa struggled to defend early, telling BTN, “The goals we were giving up were a bit embarrassing actually and that’s our kids’ words.’’
But the Hawkeyes’ remained willing to work, something Dilanni said gave Iowa a chance.
“We’re headed to the NCAA tournament and I’m incredibly proud. This group has been so committed the entire year,’’ Dilanni said.
“We’ve got a bit of a chip on our shoulder to play hard, and it’s more internal than anything. Nobody has disrespected us, but we just weren’t pleased with how we started the year off. We’ve got a lot of things to work on, but this group fights.’’
In a season shifted from fall to spring because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Big Ten aligned postseason play in divisions that mirrored the conference’s football alignment.
Each division was split into two regions with one team advancing to the Big Ten tourney hosted by regular-season champion Penn State.
After finishing 12th in the regular season standings, Iowa was seeded seventh in the West Division.
The Hawkeyes opened postseason play with a 2-1 overtime win at second-seeded Illinois, and then defeated third-seeded Minnesota 2-0 in Champaign to advance to the Big Ten tourney.
Iowa moved on to the title game for the third time in program history and the first time since Dilanni’s first season in 2014 with a 1-0 decision over top-seeded Penn State on Thursday.
“After the tournament started, things started going our way,’’ Cape said. “We started getting rewarded for the work we put in. One led to two, then two wins led to three. We knew Wisconsin would put in a good fight. … We kept fighting and things have kept going our way. We’re just riding a lot of momentum.’’
Ingles, who scored the lone goal in the Hawkeyes’ win over the Nittany Lions, was named the offensive player of the Big Ten tournament. Enneking was selected as the defensive player of the tournament.
Enneking followed a nine-save effort against Penn State with five saves on Sunday against a Wisconsin team which out-shot Iowa 20-9 and missed multiple late-game scoring chances.