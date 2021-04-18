Hawkeyes stun Big Ten tourney field

One of the most unusual seasons in Iowa women’s soccer history took a unique twist Sunday.

The Hawkeyes claimed the program’s first Big Ten tournament championship, securing an automatic berth in the NCAA tournament field by shutting out Wisconsin 1-0 in the conference title match at University Park, Pa.

Iowa knocked off the tournament’s top three seeds on its way to a victory which continued a late-season surge by a Hawkeye team which didn’t score a goal in its first six matches of the season and started the year with an 0-6-1 record.

After opening the season 2-8-1, Sunday’s victory moved Iowa to 6-8-1 on the year and marked the third straight shutout for freshman Macy Enneking in goal.

The Hawkeyes’ lone score in avenging a season-opening 1-0 loss to the Badgers came at the 63:46 mark of the match. It was a rare goal by Jenny Cape, a junior forward from Brookfield, Wis.

Cape spotted an opening and blasted a deep shot from the left side past the reach of Wisconsin goalkeeper Jordyn Bloomer, her first goal of the season.

Her score from around 20 yards out came off of a feed from freshman forward Meike Ingles.