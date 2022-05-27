Hawkeyes survive at Big Ten tourney

OMAHA, Neb. — Izaya Fullard singled home a run with two outs in the top of the ninth inning Friday to keep Iowa alive in the Big Ten Conference baseball tournament with a 5-4 win over Purdue.

Former Pleasant Valley High School prep Will Christopherson earned his first victory on the mound for the Hawkeyes, pitching 2.1 innings of hitless relief against the Boilermakers to improve to 1-2 on the season.

Christopherson struck out five batters and did not walk any after replacing Assumption alum Ben Beutel with two outs in the bottom of the seventh in a 4-4 game.

Iowa trailed 1-0 into the fifth inning following a second-inning home run by Purdue's Troy Viola before forging a 3-1 lead.

Sam Petersen scored on a passed ball to tie the game before Michael Seegers reached on a sacrifice bunt that scored Ben Wilmes with the go-ahead run.

A wild pitch scored Kyle Huckstorf in the fifth and Iowa (34-18) opened a 4-2 lead in the sixth on a run-scoring double by Cade Moss.

Purdue (29-21) tied the game with a pair of runs in the bottom of the sixth before Fullard drove home the game-winning run on a single through the left side of the infield that scored Seegers with two outs in the ninth.

