Hawkeyes' Wallace dominating Big Ten competition

IOWA CITY — Trenton Wallace carries a fiery competitive spirit with him onto the mound.
That is one of the things Iowa baseball coach Rick Heller has always admired about the former Davenport Assumption pitcher from Rock Island, but he’s found even more to like as Wallace works through a dominating junior season.
“It’s the maturation that I’ve seen from his freshman year until now that is really making a difference,’’ Heller said. “His ability to be in control of himself, to funnel that intense competitiveness into how he goes about executing his plan, it speaks to the progress that he’s making.’’
Filling the top spot in the Hawkeyes’ starting pitching rotation for the first time in his career, Iowa has put the ball in Wallace’s left hand to open every series it has played this season.
He has responded with one consistent outing after another.
Wallace has built a 6-1 record heading into what is expected to be his final regular-season start for Iowa on Friday at Michigan State, leading the Big Ten with a 2.45 earned run average.
He also leads the conference with 97 strikeouts, a collection of his efforts over 66 innings of work in 12 starts. His single-season total — which includes eight or more strikeouts in nine starts — currently ranks second in Hawkeye history to the 110 strikeouts Jim Magrane recorded in 1999.
Wallace has also put himself in the discussion for consideration as the Big Ten pitcher of the year by allowing two or fewer runs in in nine starts and having given up no earned runs on five occasions.
It’s the type of consistency Wallace had hoped to achieve by focusing on the moment.
“It’s my job to get the weekend off to a good start, set the tone,’’ Wallace said. “The previous week, the next week, none of that matters. It’s about getting it done on Friday night.’’
It’s a role Wallace welcomes.
“It’s something I’ve been working toward and I feel good, I feel confident when I get out there. On Fridays, you’re usually facing a good opposing pitcher every week so the games are 1-0, 2-0, 0-0 into the fifth, sixth inning,’’ Wallace said.
“I like going out there in that situation, being in a position to control the pace of the game and letting the good defense I have behind me work and do its thing.’’
The 6-foot-1, 200-pound Wallace, who continues to get starts in the outfield when he isn’t pitching, is using upper body strength gains and has found success by altering his approach this season.
He adjusted his arm slot slightly, making his fastball more challenging to hit and has relied on his fastball more frequently earlier in games than in the past.
By delaying use of his off-speed pitches to complement his fastball, he has effectively created additional challenges for hitters as the game progresses.
“Really establishing the fastball early, mixing speeds a bit, and then going to my secondary stuff later, it’s giving me the results I want,’’ Wallace said. “Going through the order that third time, I’ve been able to get keep guys more off-balance.’’
Heller said that has led to the type of consistency that is making a difference in Wallace’s game.
“There were other pitchers out there who jumped out to a strong start, but a lot of those guys have faded as the season has gone on,’’ Heller said. “The thing with Trenton is that he has been there all along and he’s still following one good start with another. He’s be so consistent this year.’’
One of the Hawkeyes’ team captains, Wallace is draft eligible this year but his thoughts remain centered on doing what he can to help Iowa extend its season as long as it can.
“My thoughts are all about the season I’m in. That’s where my concentration needs to be right now,’’ Wallace said.
The Hawkeyes take a 23-18 record into a three-game weekend series at Michigan State and with no Big Ten tournament this year, Iowa likely needs a weekend sweep to remain under consideration for a postseason NCAA opportunity.
Iowa overcame a 4-8 start to the season to play its way into the conversation for at-large consideration, something Wallace believes the team accomplished by simply being itself.
“Just be relaxed, have fun,’’ Wallace said. “That approach I think has loosened everybody up.’’
It’s an approach Wallace has worked to use to his benefit.
“It’s a game, have fun with it,’’ Wallace said. “I go out and try to compete the best I can every time out. I love to compete and to be able to have it work the way it is supposed to work, that’s a great feeling.’’
From one pitch to the next, that is the feeling Wallace is working to create.
“When Trenton goes out and pounds the zone the way he has been pounding it this year," Heller said, "I think all of us feel like he’s going to put us in a good position to win a baseball game."