Hawkeyes' Wallace dominating Big Ten competition

By delaying use of his off-speed pitches to complement his fastball, he has effectively created additional challenges for hitters as the game progresses.

“Really establishing the fastball early, mixing speeds a bit, and then going to my secondary stuff later, it’s giving me the results I want,’’ Wallace said. “Going through the order that third time, I’ve been able to get keep guys more off-balance.’’

Heller said that has led to the type of consistency that is making a difference in Wallace’s game.

“There were other pitchers out there who jumped out to a strong start, but a lot of those guys have faded as the season has gone on,’’ Heller said. “The thing with Trenton is that he has been there all along and he’s still following one good start with another. He’s be so consistent this year.’’

One of the Hawkeyes’ team captains, Wallace is draft eligible this year but his thoughts remain centered on doing what he can to help Iowa extend its season as long as it can.

“My thoughts are all about the season I’m in. That’s where my concentration needs to be right now,’’ Wallace said.