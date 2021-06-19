Hawkeyes' Wallace earns all-American honors

Iowa pitcher Trenton Wallace added to his collection of postseason honors Saturday, named by the American Baseball Coaches Association to its Rawlings all-American team.

The Davenport Assumption graduate from Rock Island was awarded second-team honors, joining Tyler Peyton in 2015 as the only Hawkeye pitchers to earn all-American recognition twice in the same season.

Wallace received second-team all-American honors from Collegiate Baseball on Monday and is one of nine Iowa players to receive all-American recognition during coach Rick Heller’s tenure.

Wallace is one of two Big Ten players named to any of the three 22-player all-American teams selected by the American Baseball Coaches Association.

Spencer Schwellenbach from Big Ten regular-season champion Nebraska was awarded first-team recognition as a utility player.

Wallace’s selection follows a dominant redshirt junior season for the lefthander.

He became the first player in Iowa history to be named the Big Ten pitcher of the year, accomplishing that in his first season as part of the Hawkeyes’ weekend starting rotation.