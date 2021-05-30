Hawkeyes' Wallace named Big Ten's best

From start to finish, Trenton Wallace proved to be the Big Ten’s best.
The Iowa junior was named Sunday as the Big Ten pitcher of the year, a reflection of the consistency in the performance of the Davenport Assumption alum from Rock Island.
The first Hawkeye to be recognized as the Big Ten’s top pitcher since the league began presenting the honor in 1994, Wallace thrived in his first season as part of Iowa’s weekend starting rotation.
He finished the regular season with a 7-1 record and 2.34 earned run average in 13 starts for the Hawkeyes, leading the Big Ten with 106 strikeouts in addition to his league-low ERA.
“I’ve really tried to focus on working with my catcher this season and not get caught up in who the hitter is. I’ve tried to keep the focus on what I’m trying to get done, setting hitters up with my fastball, getting ahead in the count and getting outs,’’ Wallace said.
“I’ve had good luck with that and it has given me a lot of confidence when I’ve taken the mound. From one start to the next, things have felt good.’’
Wallace allowed 20 runs, 19 earned, on 54 hits over 73 innings of work this season.
He allowed two or fewer runs in 10 starts and recorded eight or more strikeouts in 10 starts.
Facing an all-Big Ten schedule this season, Iowa won its final eight series-opening games with Wallace on the mound dating to an April 2 victory at Purdue.
Overall, the Hawkeyes won all but two of 12 their weekend openers with Wallace as the team’s starter and his lone loss came at Ohio State on March 26.
Wallace’s single-season strikeout total of 106 ranks as the second best in Iowa history, trailing only the 110 recorded by Jim Magrane in 1999.
Iowa previously had a pitcher share Big Ten player of the year honors. Starting pitcher Brett Backlund was named the co-player of the year in 1992, two years before the conference first named a pitcher of the year.
Wallace is the second Quad-City area player to receiver Big Ten pitcher of the year recognition in the last six years.
Illinois’ Cody Sedlock, a Rock Island Alleman graduate from Sherrard, won the award as a junior in 2016 after he broke the Fighting Illini single-season strikeout record.
In addition to being named as the Big Ten’s pitcher of the year, Wallace was one two Hawkeyes to receive first-team all-Big Ten recognition.
Ben Norman, a senior outfielder, was named to the first team while junior Izaya Fullard earned third-team honors as a second baseman.