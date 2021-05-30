Hawkeyes' Wallace named Big Ten's best

From start to finish, Trenton Wallace proved to be the Big Ten’s best.

The Iowa junior was named Sunday as the Big Ten pitcher of the year, a reflection of the consistency in the performance of the Davenport Assumption alum from Rock Island.

The first Hawkeye to be recognized as the Big Ten’s top pitcher since the league began presenting the honor in 1994, Wallace thrived in his first season as part of Iowa’s weekend starting rotation.

He finished the regular season with a 7-1 record and 2.34 earned run average in 13 starts for the Hawkeyes, leading the Big Ten with 106 strikeouts in addition to his league-low ERA.

“I’ve really tried to focus on working with my catcher this season and not get caught up in who the hitter is. I’ve tried to keep the focus on what I’m trying to get done, setting hitters up with my fastball, getting ahead in the count and getting outs,’’ Wallace said.

“I’ve had good luck with that and it has given me a lot of confidence when I’ve taken the mound. From one start to the next, things have felt good.’’

Wallace allowed 20 runs, 19 earned, on 54 hits over 73 innings of work this season.