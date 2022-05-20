Hawkeyes win a wild series opener, 30-16

Iowa and Indiana returned to Banks Field on Friday night knowing the second game of their weekend Big Ten Conference baseball series could not top what transpired Thursday night.

Led by a Big Ten-record 12 runs batted in from sophomore Kyle Huckstorf, the Hawkeyes overcame a 13-2 deficit after three innings to beat the Hoosiers 30-16.

“You don’t see many like that, but that’s why you keep playing,’’ Iowa coach Rick Heller said. “Indiana came out swinging and jumped on us fast.’’

Indiana chased Adam Mazur, the ace of the Hawkeye pitching staff, from the game after he gave up nine runs in the first two innings.

Before his shortest start of the season, Mazur had allowed nine runs combined over his first seven Big Ten starts before three Hoosiers homers led to a quick Thursday exit.

“We talked as a group after the first inning that Mazur picked us up a lot this season and that today, the offense needs to pick him up,’’ Heller said.

That didn’t prove to be an issue.

Iowa put together a 10-run fourth inning to play its way back into the game.

Huckstorf hit two of his three home runs in the inning, a pair of three-run shots that he followed with a grand slam in the bottom of the fifth to push Iowa in front to stay at 16-12.

“This is going to be the day that I take with me until I die,’’ said Huckstorf, a former Iowa Western outfielder from Waterford, Wis., who went 6-for-7 at the plate. “… I came out here with the same goal in mind, trying to barrel up the ball, hit it hard.’’

The win allowed Iowa to move to 31-17, including a 15-7 Big Ten record that left the Hawkeyes two games behind league-leading Maryland with two games left on the league schedule.

The 30 runs were the second-most ever scored by Iowa, two shy of the school record set in a 1989 game against Quincy, and the Hawkeyes’ 23 hits were the most since getting 25 in a 2009 win over Tennessee-Martin.

In addition to setting a Big Ten record with his 12 RBIs, Huckstorf’s six hits were the most ever for a Hawkeye in a game and his three home runs equaled a school record held by Jake Adams and Jason White.

Iowa’s Michael Seegers broke a school record with five walks in the game and as a team, the Hawkeyes’ five home runs were the most in a game since hitting seven against Missouri in 2018.

Iowa and Indiana conclude the Big Ten regular-season schedule Saturday with an 8 p.m. game.

