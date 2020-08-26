'Heart-breaking' decision puzzles Roemer and others

“I’d say the way it was handled is the most surprising thing,’’ Roemer said. “The administration didn’t come to past, present, former coaches and swimmers and see if there was anything we could have done as a group, as a whole, to keep the program alive whether it meant funding or donations or whatever it might have taken.’’

It has been reported in some places that cutting the four sports saved less than $1 million but that number only includes the operating costs. It doesn’t factor in such things as salaries and the 35 scholarships involved. The actual savings is closer to $5 million.

“Granted, $5 million is not a drop in the bucket,’’ Roemer said, “but in the big picture, with as much money as the university generates, you kind of feel like it’s somewhat insignificant.’’

What Roemer and others may not be considering is that it not only would have taken $5 million to save those four programs this year but it also would cost that much in ensuing years.

The impact of the pandemic isn’t going to just disappear when a vaccine is found.

“This is something that is going to change college sports for a long time to come,’’ director of athletics Gary Barta said in discussing the decision this week.