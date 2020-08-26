'Heart-breaking' decision puzzles Roemer and others

Tom Roemer’s son had this idea that he wanted to follow in his father’s footsteps.
Tom was one of the best swimmers ever to come out of the Quad-Cities. After starring at Bettendorf High School, he was a 7-time Big Ten champion and 10-time All-American at the University of Iowa in the early 1980s.
Son Kiefer, in the eighth grade, is an aspiring swimmer and had his heart set on doing similar things for the Hawkeyes.
Not anymore.
The program got the axe last week. After 103 years, Iowa no longer will field a men’s swimming team as of 2021. The women’s swimming, men’s gymnastics and men’s tennis programs also will be eliminated.
Tom Roemer, who has a dental practice in Walcott, understands why. The COVID-19 pandemic caused the postponement of Iowa’s football season, resulting in the loss of $100 million in revenue that fuels the rest of the university’s athletic programs. Something had to be done.
But Roemer and others are less than enamored with the way this came about.
If there had been some advance warning before this bomb was dropped late last week, perhaps this could have been averted.
He sums up the whole turn of events in one phrase: Heart-breaking.
“I’d say the way it was handled is the most surprising thing,’’ Roemer said. “The administration didn’t come to past, present, former coaches and swimmers and see if there was anything we could have done as a group, as a whole, to keep the program alive whether it meant funding or donations or whatever it might have taken.’’
It has been reported in some places that cutting the four sports saved less than $1 million but that number only includes the operating costs. It doesn’t factor in such things as salaries and the 35 scholarships involved. The actual savings is closer to $5 million.
“Granted, $5 million is not a drop in the bucket,’’ Roemer said, “but in the big picture, with as much money as the university generates, you kind of feel like it’s somewhat insignificant.’’
What Roemer and others may not be considering is that it not only would have taken $5 million to save those four programs this year but it also would cost that much in ensuing years.
The impact of the pandemic isn’t going to just disappear when a vaccine is found.
“This is something that is going to change college sports for a long time to come,’’ director of athletics Gary Barta said in discussing the decision this week.
He said Iowa’s athletic program is going to need to borrow $75 million to make ends meet. Just the annual payment on that loan is going to exceed $5 million.
This isn’t a temporary problem.
Still, the fervor generated by Barta’s decision tells you that the swimming programs were worth fighting for.
Bettendorf’s Sage Ohlensehlen, one of three Quad-Cities athletes on the Iowa women’s swimming team, also has been vocal in insisting the programs could have been saved. She is part of a petition drive that has collected 16,000 signatures.
But Barta made it clear that all the petitions in the world aren't going to alter this move.
“I don’t want to create any false hope,’’ he said. “These decisions are final.’’
There is just so much about all of this that doesn’t make sense.
The university just built a state-of-the-art $70 million aquatic facility that now will go largely unused. If there was enough support to build such a venue, why not work harder to keep the occupants?
Roemer wonders if the decision isn’t about more than just money.
“I think a lot of people think it goes deeper than this,’’ he said. “I have no proof of that. It’s just a gut feeling that there must be something because if it was just a matter of $5 million I don’t think that would have been an issue. If you had all of the ex-athletes, whether they’re swimmers or gymnasts or whatever, I don’t think that would have been something insurmountable.’’
Roemer keeps going back to that same phrase. Heart-breaking.
He said going to Iowa as a homegrown product and having a highly successful career there was “one of the neatest things’’ he has done in his life.
He was looking forward to Kiefer having a similar experience.
He also had hoped that one of his older daughters, Samantha, might choose to swim for the Hawkeyes, but she opted to go to Missouri State instead. She is a freshman on the swim team there this fall.
“I guess she made the right choice, huh?’’ Roemer said.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!