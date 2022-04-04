Hemm finds the zone in Duhawks' fast start

Only 16 games into her softball career at Loras College, pitcher Ashlyn Hemm already finds herself in the zone.

The freshman pitcher from Riverdale has owned the strike zone while helping the Duhawks open the season with a 15-1 record, helping orchestrate a seismic turnaround from the team’s 2-27 finish a year ago.

Picked to finish ninth in the nine-team American Rivers Conference this season, Loras opened league play Sunday by matching its overall win total from 2021 with a doubleheader sweep of Simpson.

“Nobody here is looking back. Everyone is hungry to do better,’’ Hemm said. “Picked ninth, that’s motivation. We’re all doing what we can to turn the program around.’’

Hemm is doing her part for a Loras team that has been ranked nationally for the first time in the program’s history.

She is off to a 12-0 start in the circle and currently ranks second at the NCAA Division III level with 142 strikeouts in 76.2 innings of work.

Hemm has allowed just four runs, has an earned run average of 0.37 and has allowed 0.44 walks and hits per inning pitched, a dominating start that includes walking just 16 batters and allowing five extra-base hits.

In addition to being named as the conference pitcher of the week three times, Hemm was named by the National Fastpitch Coaches Association as its national Division III pitcher of the week after a dominant week during a spring trip to Florida in late March.

Hemm’s work at THE Spring Games included striking out 20 of the 23 batters she faced in a victory over Augsburg, allowing only one hit in a complete-game shutout.

“It was a pretty good day,’’ Hemm said. “I have a good group of defenders behind me and they’re always telling me I don’t have to strike everybody out, but I’m always looking to do that if I can. The minimum number of batters I’ll face in a game is 21 and I’ll try my best to strike any hitter out if I can.’’

That’s the mindset Hemm carries with her into the circle.

It’s been that way throughout her career, throughout high school with the Rams and at the travel ball level where she has been part of the Quad-City Firebirds ’03 team since 2013.

She doesn’t expect it to change now.

“I love playing the game and having fun with my teammates, but in the circle it’s strictly business,’’ Hemm said. “I’m pretty stone faced once I get out there and want to do the best I can.’’

And in those instances when that doesn’t happen, she believes in the defenders backing her up.

“There are going to be games when they’re going to make the plays that will help us win,’’ Hemm said. “I have all the confidence in the world in them and I know they’re making a difference in our team.’’

Loras went 1-2 in its only competition day last fall, but with nine freshmen on the roster Hemm saw potential from the beginning to end of fall practices that preceded the fast start to the season.

“We showed a lot of improvement from the start of fall to when we finished and that has carried over to the season,’’ Hemm said.

That wait for the season to begin has been one of the biggest adjustments Hemm has had to deal with.

“When you’re playing travel ball, it’s year round but here, the fall is over and then you have to wait for the season to start,’’ Hemm said. “That was hard, but I think it helped make us hungrier now.’’

The Florida trip, which concluded with 9-1 record, helped build a bond that has helped the Duhawks prepare for their conference schedule and allowed Hemm to continue to develop chemistry with her primary catcher, freshman Clare Murphy.

“We came back a closer team that understands that we can do good things together,’’ Hemm said. “We’re excited to see what we can do in the conference.’’

Hemm had opportunities to take her game to a higher level but opted to play at the Division III level where she is able to not only participate in athletics but continue to be part of a vocal music program.

“I was looking for a good education, something close to home as well and Loras, it checked all the boxes,’’ said Hemm, who is majoring in history and education which hopes of some day following her parents into the education field.

“I feel like I’ve found the best of everything here,’’ she said.

