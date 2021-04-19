Hits keep on coming for Lawrence's Larson

“I have a lot of respect for the program at Bettendorf, but I wanted to test myself against a different level of competition,’’ Larson said. “To compete against some of the top travel teams in the nation, I felt like it was the best situation for me.’’

She followed that same path in selecting the program at Lawrence.

Larson had attended several summer science camps on the campus of the NCAA Division III university and found both the experience at the camps and the academic offerings a good fit with her academic interests.

“I was pretty selective when it came to choosing a college and my priorities were academics,’’ Larson said. “I wanted to put myself in a position where I could get what I wanted in the classroom first.’’

She earned first-team all-Midwest Conference honors as a freshman in 2018, when the National Fastpitch Coaches Association also awarded her all-Great Lakes Region recognition after batting .454.

“Having the opportunity to come in and play right away as a freshman helped me gain some confidence and learn the different pace of the college game,’’ Larson said. “I was sort of thrown into the belly of the beast, but I learned so much that has helped me.’’