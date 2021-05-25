Hurdling Bees' brothers rank among nation's elite

"When you look at their times, they compare with the best at all levels,'' Tomlin said. "They've been very consistent throughout the season, which is why I feel good about where they are at right now heading into nationals.''

Turczyn said both brothers are focused on their craft, sensing a business-like focus as they prepare, but describes them as having different personalities.

“They’re supportive of each other, both very driven toward success. There’s not a lot of words back and forth, and the competition between the two is sort of a silent driver,’’ Turcyzn said.

“It’s been fun to be around both of them and watch as they prepare and then go out and work to execute what they want to get done.’’

Jack Reemtsma said the season has prepared all of the Fighting Bees’ national qualifiers well for the competition they will see this week.

“I think we’re ready. The coaches have done a great job of preparing us and getting us to a point where we can go out and have a great meet,’’ he said. “I’m looking forward to one last run against the best, including my own brother.’’

After competing against each other throughout the season, Will Reemtsma appreciates that now as much as ever.

“It’s going to be a great week and the best part will be getting one last chance to compete together with my brother,’’ Will Reemtsma said. “This is what we’ve both been working toward.’’

