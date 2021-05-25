Hurdling Bees' brothers rank among nation's elite

A chance to be together on the awards stand Friday at the NAIA Men’s Outdoor Track and Field National Championships would only add to the championship collection of memories brothers Jack and Will Reemtsma have enjoyed this season.
The St. Ambrose athletes from Davenport Central have enjoyed a special track season for the Fighting Bees, ranking among the nation’s elite in the 400-meter hurdles and teaming up on a 1,600 relay that will chase all-American honors during the three-day meet which begins Wednesday.
“It’s been better than I ever could have imagined. The chance to train and run with Will this spring, it’s something I’ll remember for the rest of my life,’’ Jack Reemstma said.
This outdoor season that concludes this week in Gulf Shores, Ala., provided the Reemstma brothers with the only chance to make that happen.
Jack Reemstma completed his indoor eligibility in 2020 as his brother, Will, was redshirting as a true freshman.
When the COVID-19 pandemic canceled the outdoor season a year ago, Jack Reemstma was already completing work on his Master’s of Business Administration degree at St. Ambrose as a fifth-year senior.
Ultimately, he had a decision to make – pursue an additional graduate-level degree and have a chance to be part of the same Fighting Bees team with his brother this spring or move forward with his career.
He talked things over with his family and with coach Dan Tomlin, who wanted to make certain that Jack Reemstma wanted one final season of competition.
“Sometimes, what sounds good when you talk in September doesn’t feel as good after a long practice on a cold day in March,’’ Tomlin said.
Jack Reemstma wanted to make it happen.
His brother perhaps wanted it even more.
“It’s something we’ve always talked about, but have never really had the chance to do,’’ Will Reemstma said. “To have this one season together, it’s been pretty special.’’
Two moments in recent weeks have put it all in perspective.
St. Ambrose hurdles assistant coach Shannon Turczyn has watched tape of one over and over as the two brothers battled stride for stride in the 400 hurdles final at the Chicagoland Collegiate Athletic Conference Championships.
They topped the field by more than three seconds with Will Reemtsma finishing in 52.5 seconds to edge Jack Reemtsma by three-hundreds of a second for first place.
The times are the third- and fourth-fastest times in the event in the nation this season, providing them with their seeds for the NAIA Championships.
Jack Reemtsma, named athlete of the meet at the CCAC Championships, flipped the script in the 400 where he and his brother finished 1-2 and he also took first place in the 110 hurdles.
But there is a second moment that meant every bit as much.
It occurred a few days after the CCAC Championships at a last-chance qualifier when Jack Reemtsma ran the first leg of the Fighting Bees’ 1,600 relay and had a finish line-view as Will Reemtsma ran the anchor leg, crossing in 3 minutes, 15.97 seconds to secure a berth in this week’s national field.
“To watch him finish that off, that’s something I’ll never forget,’’ Jack Reemtsma said.
Both brothers hope to finish the season creating similar moments this week.
Jack Reemtsma will compete the 110 hurdles, where he is seeded 21st, in addition to joining Will Reemtsma in the 400 hurdles and teaming with his brother, Kyle Sellers and Jonny Swarm in the 1,600 relay.
Ideally, the Reemtsma brothers will run one last race against either other in the 400 hurdle finals late Friday afternoon and team up in the 1,600 relay finals later that evening.
Will Reemtsma describes the sibling rivalry as competitive, but respectful.
“He’s been chasing me in the 400 hurdles this season and I’ve been chasing him in the high hurdles,’’ Will Reemtsma said. “It’s been great competition, a lot of fun.’’
Tomlin said the brothers have had "incredible seasons,'' combining to contribute 57 points to the Bees' team score at the CCAC Championships.
"When you look at their times, they compare with the best at all levels,'' Tomlin said. "They've been very consistent throughout the season, which is why I feel good about where they are at right now heading into nationals.''
Turczyn said both brothers are focused on their craft, sensing a business-like focus as they prepare, but describes them as having different personalities.
“They’re supportive of each other, both very driven toward success. There’s not a lot of words back and forth, and the competition between the two is sort of a silent driver,’’ Turcyzn said.
“It’s been fun to be around both of them and watch as they prepare and then go out and work to execute what they want to get done.’’
Jack Reemtsma said the season has prepared all of the Fighting Bees’ national qualifiers well for the competition they will see this week.
“I think we’re ready. The coaches have done a great job of preparing us and getting us to a point where we can go out and have a great meet,’’ he said. “I’m looking forward to one last run against the best, including my own brother.’’
After competing against each other throughout the season, Will Reemtsma appreciates that now as much as ever.
“It’s going to be a great week and the best part will be getting one last chance to compete together with my brother,’’ Will Reemtsma said. “This is what we’ve both been working toward.’’