Illini top recruits get snubbed

For example, Ohio State freshman point guard D.J. Carton from Bettendorf is very happy with his choice as a Buckeye. However, he shared with me that his childhood dream was to play at Kentucky.

After a great summer on the AAU circuit, Carton worked his way into being a five-star recruit; some said possibly the best point guard in the class of 2019.

Carton asked me to contact Kentucky. I did, but they had no interest in Carton, so the outstanding guard committed to Ohio State and immediately dropped to a four-star recruit.

Note, when Ohio State played Kentucky earlier this year, I wonder if they remember me calling them about this kid from Iowa. Carton finished the game with 15 points, five rebounds and two blocks. Carton’s dream was to play in the McDonald’s All American game, but no Blue Blood, no game.

What does any of this have to do with Illinois? DJ Steward, a one-time Illinois potential recruit, had a serious interest in Illinois, which actually was one of the first schools to offer him.

“Illinois offered me early, along with DePaul, Illinois State, UAB and Georgia Tech,” Steward said.

Those were the only list of suitors.