Illini top recruits get snubbed

Illinois men's basketball is finally relevant again and it appears as if all things appear to be heading in the right direction for coach Brad Underwood.
Barring a major flop, the Illini could end a six-year NCAA tournament drought.
However, last Thursday, Illini fans suffered a collective slap in the face when the 2020 McDonald’s All-American team was announced.
Two Illinois standout basketball commits — Adam Miller from Morgan Park High School in Chicago and Andre Curbelo from Puerto Rico who plays at Long Island Lutheran in Glen Head, N.Y. — did not make the cut. These are two outstanding four-star recruits who are talented enough to receive such honors. Their numbers stack up with those who received the McDonald's call.
It appears most post-season awards at all levels are becoming “political.” This snub proves that.
Let us start with what is known: The Blue Blood college programs are the teams you will see on ESPN and the ones other national media outlets drool over.
For the sake of space, let us start with Kansas, Duke, North Carolina and Kentucky. For several players, it is their dream to play for one of those schools. Oftentimes I cannot blame them because, after all, they are the “kings” of college basketball on paper.
For example, Ohio State freshman point guard D.J. Carton from Bettendorf is very happy with his choice as a Buckeye. However, he shared with me that his childhood dream was to play at Kentucky.
After a great summer on the AAU circuit, Carton worked his way into being a five-star recruit; some said possibly the best point guard in the class of 2019.
Carton asked me to contact Kentucky. I did, but they had no interest in Carton, so the outstanding guard committed to Ohio State and immediately dropped to a four-star recruit.
Note, when Ohio State played Kentucky earlier this year, I wonder if they remember me calling them about this kid from Iowa. Carton finished the game with 15 points, five rebounds and two blocks. Carton’s dream was to play in the McDonald’s All American game, but no Blue Blood, no game.
What does any of this have to do with Illinois? DJ Steward, a one-time Illinois potential recruit, had a serious interest in Illinois, which actually was one of the first schools to offer him.
“Illinois offered me early, along with DePaul, Illinois State, UAB and Georgia Tech,” Steward said.
Those were the only list of suitors.
Steward had an amazing summer, and Duke came calling. They entered the recruiting game late with him, but landed the Illinois product in a blink of an eye. So what happens to Steward? His rankings sky-rocketed, he passed Miller, who was clearly the No. 1 player in the state for years. Miller was on the recruiting scene at the Division I level as a freshman when Steward was just getting onto the map. When Miller was asked about the next award, Mr. Basketball in Illinois, he took the high road.
“I mean DJ doesn’t have anything to do with it," said Miller, who is averaging 27 points, five rebounds and five assists a game. "I’m just like any other player; I put in the work and play hard every time and every day, try and stay humble and positive for the kids who are watching me play.
"But if I won it would mean I’m doing my job just like any other accolades. I can hoop and bring that award back to Peoria.”
So there's no crying over spilled milk.
Of the 24 players selected, North Carolina has four players and Duke with three.
Here's a little perspective. UNC commit R.J. Davis of Archbishop Stepinac (White Plains, N.Y.) has the lowest ranking of any kid on the roster. Rivals.com has Davis ranked 66th in the country and 24/7 Sports lists him at 58, but Rivals has Miller and Curbelo ranked 28th and 47th, respectively,
Still, Davis made the team. Miller is also ahead of Steward in the Rivals ranking.
Against great competition, Curbelo was named the MVP or MOP of each of these events — Empire Invitational in New Jersey, Beach Ball Classic in South Carolina, and Iolani Classic, Honolulu.
Most Division I coaches shy away from controversial all-star situations. Underwood flat out said that one of his players deserves to be on that team, based on play alone.
The end of the day, Andre and Adam, let it roll off your back the same way 7-foot center Kofi Cockburn did.
I guess there were 44 better high school prospects than Cockburn, now a six-time Big Ten freshman of the week honoree.