CHAMPAIGN — On paper, the Illinois men's basketball team is young. There's no denying that.
Only Kipper Nichols and Andres Feliz are seniors on scholarship, and Da'Monte Williams and Trent Frazier are the only two scholarship juniors on the team who are eligible to play this season. Junior transfers Jacob Grandison and Austin Hutcherson are forced to sit out per NCAA transfer rules.
The rest of the scholarships are occupied by sophomores: Ayo Dosunmu, Giorgi Bezhanihsvili, Tevian Jones — who is indefinitely suspended — and Alan Griffin; or by freshmen: Kofi Cockburn, Benjamin Bosmans-Verdonk and Jermaine Hamlin.
But these Illini have been through the battles of a 12-21 season that included close losses: Gonzaga, Notre Dame and Northwestern, to name a few. They also rolled up some big wins against ranked teams last season: against Maryland at Madison Square Garden and at home against Michigan State.
The experiences have a way of aging a group beyond their years. Last season, Illinois grew through a tough schedule that head coach Brad Underwood now admits his team probably wasn't ready to see so early in most of their college careers. They're ready now, and Underwood and Co. aren't running from the expectation of snapping a six-year NCAA Tournament drought.
The path to snapping the streak officially begins at 7 p.m. Tuesday at the State Farm Center in the season-opener against Nicholls State.
“I feel like we have every opportunity to do something special as a collective unit," Dosunmu said.
Illinois received votes the latest Associated Press poll, in large part because of the talent that returns from last season's team. The Illini return 81.7 percent of minutes played from last year, 85.3 percent of points scored, 86.8 percent of made field goals, 77.2 percent of made 3-pointers, 78.8 percent of rebounds and 86.8 percent of steals.
Translation: They've been around, while adding impact pieces like Cockburn, a top-100, four-star recruit who stands at 7-feet tall and weighs 286 pounds, and Bosmans-Verdonk, a 6-foot-8, 235-pounder who hit all three of his 3-point attempts on Friday.
Frazier doesn't feel the preseason jitters anymore. He knows what to expect. Neither Dosunmu nor Bezhanishvili were visibly fazed at beginning their second season in Champaign.
"Experience is everything," Underwood said. "Even though you look at us and on paper we’re really a young basketball team, but game experience we’ve been through it. We’ve been able to experience the Gonzaga loss and the quick turnaround that you had, the Michigan State win, the Ohio State win, you experience those things.
"Those are positives because now we’ve been through it. Now we’ve got guys telling them what to expect and what’s coming instead of me, as a coach, trying to tell them what’s coming. It’s a different deal when they’re listening to it from their peers. "
There's a calmness about the Illini. Even in Friday's exhibition when they trailed Division II Lewis by 12 points and struggled to make shots, there was no panic. In fact, Bezhanishvili looked at his teammates and began to smile. They've been through this before, and it didn't hurt that Friday's win was simply a dress rehearsal for the season.
These players looked adversity in the face time and again last season, particularly trying to find a way to win close games. A bond was created through that and strengthened during a summer of relentless work and a four-game stint in Italy.
Things are a little bit different this time around.
“You kind of expect what will happen in the arenas on the road, how you will travel, how you will take care of your body and when adversity hits, how you’re going to answer," Bezhanishvili said. "You know that because you’ve experienced it. At the same time, we’re living in the moment. I’m not looking at the past and I’m not looking in the future like, ‘Oh my God, this will come.’ Just trying to stay focused in the moment and trying to do the best you can in the moment and we’ll see what the result is."
Illinois opens the season on Tuesday before traveling to Grand Canyon on Friday and to No. 21 Arizona on Sunday. Dosunmu calls it the "biggest week for Illinois basketball in recent memory." Underwood concurred. But it starts on Tuesday for an Illinois team that has been there, experienced that.
“It’s great having guys around you that you played with last year, who you’ve been to war with," Dosunmu said. "That’s always exciting, that’s always a plus and it benefits us. Nicholls State is where the journey starts and we’re ready for it."