CHAMPAIGN — The Illinois football team played arguably its best quarter of the year last week in the third quarter against Michigan. Ultimately, it wasn't enough to overcome a massive 28-point deficit in a loss to the Wolverines.
The loss was the fourth in a row after a 2-0 start, and things aren't going to get any easier at 11 a.m. Saturday when No. 6 Wisconsin steamrolls into town (Big Ten Network) led by running back Jonathan Taylor, a Heisman candidate, and the nation's top defense.
Illinois (2-4) has lost nine straight to the Badgers (6-0), each by a double-digit margin.
"When you have a player like that, you can have guys in the right spot, but the great ones find a way to make you miss," Illinois head coach Lovie Smith said of Taylor. "We’ll need a lot of gang tackling. We’ll need to, of course, tackle a lot better than we have the previous games."
Here's what to watch for:
The Taylor problem
Taylor leads the nation with 14 rushing touchdowns and is third in the nation with 825 rushing yards, behind only Chuba Hubbard of Oklahoma State and J.K. Dobbins of Ohio State. In last year's game in Madison, Wisc., Taylor ran for 159 yards in the win.
Like usual, Wisconsin has a powerful offensive line in front of Taylor, and will make life a problem for the Illinois defense. Illinois ranks 106th in the country, allowing 201.8 rushing yards per game. Smith, and most other coaches in the country, know exactly what Wisconsin is going to do offensively: Run.
“He’s arguably the best player in college football," Smith said. "He's excellent running between the tackles, he has size, he can hit you with power, he’s faster than most people, he’s on their track team. You start off with that, a downhill runner. It seems like Wisconsin, they lost a lot of offensive linemen from last year’s team, but it seems like there’s another big guy who kind of goes in."
Illinois safety Sydney Brown played against the Badgers last season, and is fully aware of their run-first attitude — and Taylor.
“We’re all aware of his success this year," Brown said. "He’s got great vision and great acceleration. We’re all looking it as another opportunity to play a great team."
Finding room against Wisconsin
This may well be the biggest challenge facing Illinois on Saturday. The Badgers have four shutouts in six games, have scored four defensive touchdowns on defense and recorded a safety. The 30 points Wisconsin is responsible for scoring on defense is more than the total points the defense has allowed all season (29).
The numbers only get gaudier. The Badgers rank first in the country in five defensive categories: Scoring defense (4.8 points per game), total defense (173.7 yards per game), rushing defense (44.7 yards per game), passing defense (129 yards per game) and pass efficiency defense (75.4).
Illinois offensive coordinator Rod Smith will be tasked with trying to get the running game, which was generated less than 100 yards in each of the last two games, going against a fierce Badgers defense.
Who is the quarterback?
Brandon Peters missed last week's game against Michigan because of a concussion. He started the first five of the season as the quarterback for Illinois. In Peters' place, redshirt freshman Matt Robinson stepped in and played well. But that doesn't mean Lovie Smith and Rod Smith have a decision to make.
“Brandon Peters is our starting quarterback," Lovie Smith reiterated on Monday. "Our backup quarterback played well for parts of the last game, but when our starting quarterback is ready to go, he’ll go."
Lovie Smith hasn't given an update on Peters' availability, and that information likely won't be out until just prior to kickoff. Freshman Isaiah Williams played a few snaps, but left the game with an injury.
Building on that third quarter
After trailing 28-7 against Michigan at halftime, Illinois put together one of its best quarters of the year in the third. It held the Wolverines to 11 yards and just two first downs, picked up seven first downs of its own and accounted for 114 yards.
The Illini scored 10 points in the quarter and got within three points early in the fourth. Lovie Smith wants to see more of that kind of play in the team's final six games of the year.
“We’re trying to really ball up what we did during the (third quarter)," Lovie Smith said. "That’s the same team. That’s the team we can be as we go forward. If we show up like that in the second half of the football season, we’re going to be celebrating a lot of victories."