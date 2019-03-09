CHAMPAIGN — Two things are certain: Illinois will close the regular season Sunday at Penn State and will play in the Big Ten Tournament next week.
Just when, exactly, the Illini play next week remains quite the mystery. It could be in Wednesday's first round, meaning the Illini finished in the bottom four of the conference standings. It could also be Thursday, meaning Illinois clinched a first-round bye.
Sunday's game at 11 a.m. at Penn State will solve the mystery. An Illini (11-19, 7-12) win means they clinch a bye. Otherwise, they'll have a Wednesday date at the United Center in Chicago.
“This game means a lot," sophomore guard Trent Frazier said. "It sets up the bracket and could put us in a good spot, not having to play all those games and getting a bye. We know how important this game is to us and we really need it."
Playing in a Wednesday game means the Illini would need to go on a magical run of five consecutive wins to leave Chicago as tournament champions. It means something to get an extra day of prep time.
“We want to get that bye," Illinois freshman Alan Griffin said. "We don’t want to play on the first day so we’ve got to come out strong versus Penn State."
Penn State (13-17, 6-13), of course, is the team that strolled into Champaign two weeks ago and had more effort than Illinois on a day that the 1989 Flyin' Illini team was honored for the 30th anniversary.
In Sunday's loss to Indiana, that lack of effort reared it's ugly head again in a flat performance that allowed the Hoosiers to dominate the paint and thrash the Illini defense to spoil what was otherwise a strong offensive showing from Illinois.
Why exactly that effort hasn't been present in two games in the last two weeks is unclear, but Illinois won't sneak past Penn State without it. It's the key to Illinois getting back to where it was during a four-game winning streak in early February.
“Those four games we were playing hard and flying around," Frazier said. "We had a ton of effort; guys were buying in to what Coach Underwood wants us to do. Everyone was playing for one cause and that was winning."
Head coach Brad Underwood showed his teams clips of the Nittany Lions' win over Rutgers, specifically a possession where Penn State players were diving all over the floor and bumping into each other for a loose ball — something that hasn't been there enough for the Illini, especially against Indiana and in the first meeting against Penn State.
“They were the bully on the playground and they roughed us up, and that’s something I don’t take very lightly," Underwood said. "I hope we’ve got the appropriate fight and the mentality going into that. That’s who they are. Those two games, in particular, we got smoked in the 50-50 loose balls and that bothers me a lot."
Penn State wing Lamar Stevens was a major problem for the Illini in the first meeting, scoring 25 points and grabbing eight rebounds. He, Mike Watkins and Josh Reaves each scored in double figures and helped the Nittany Lions shoot 49 percent from the field.
That's at the top of the list of things to change on Sunday.
“They out-toughed us," Griffin said. "We’re coming with a better game plan. We’re watching film and we’re going to take away all the stuff they executed on last game."
Said Frazier: “I think the biggest thing for us is we’ve got to fight back. They threw a punch, multiple of them, and we just took it. We have to do a better job with that."