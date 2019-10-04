CHAMPAIGN — Lovie Smith knows he can't put last season's dominating home win against Minnesota on a plane and fly it to Minneapolis before 2:30 p.m. on Saturday (Big Ten Network).
Illinois (2-2) dismantled Minnesota (4-0) at Memorial Stadium, but the Gophers have gone 7-1 since and enter the game 4-0, with the best win coming last week against Purdue. The Illini are coming off of an open week with eyes on snapping a two-game losing streak where the combined totals of the losses was seven points. Minnesota, though, has won two games by seven points and two games by three points.
"We are getting ready to play a team who is undefeated, so that gets your attention itself," Smith, Illinois' head coach, said. "We need to get back on the football field and play."
Here's what to watch for.
Another big game from Corbin?
Minnesota didn't have an answer for Illinois running back Reggie Corbin last season. Corbin rushed for 213 yards with a 72- and a 77-yard touchdowns on the way to a 55-31 win. In total, Illinois rushed for 430 yards in the win and accounted for 646 yards of total offense.
After suffering a hip pointer in a Week 1 win over Akron that kept Corbin out of a Week 2 win over UConn, he's rushed for 144 and 134 yards respectively, in the last two weeks. Corbin spent the open week getting healthy.
Minnesota coach P.J. Fleck said he respects Corbin's game, but cautions that Illinois is more than Corbin.
“Corbin is a dynamic athlete. He is one of their best football players, but so is Dre (Brown) right behind him, so is Smalling, so is the transfer wideout from USC, so is their offensive line who have played together for some years now," Fleck said.
"Their center might be one of the better players I’ve seen on film at center at any level of any year. He’s so active and so athletic. Their quarterback is playing at a high level. He can distribute the ball, he’s a really good passer and a really good football player. We’ve got to focus on everybody. It’s not just one guy anymore, it’s everybody."
Not many similarities from last year
Don't expect Illinois offensive coordinator Rod Smith to pop tape of last season's game on a projector and build a game plan for this week. The Gophers' defense isn't the same one that Corbin and Illinois gashed a season ago.
“It’s different because it’s a different coordinator," Rod Smith said. "Even though it’s a similar background, he’s a little more aggressive than what they did in the past."
After the loss to Illinois, Minnesota fired defensive coordinator Robb Smith and replaced him with Joe Rossi, who remains in that position. Rod Smith notes that Minnesota is tackling better — a focus for teams coached by Fleck — and are in better position to make those tackles.
Rod Smith and his players have turned their focus to tape of this season, particularly last week's win over Purdue.
"I think they're a really talented team up front and at the linebacker position." Illinois quarterback Brandon Peters said. "They're younger at DB and safety, but I still think they're really athletic guys. They can make big plays."
Full circle for Peters
Peters made his first career start against Minnesota on Nov. 4, 2017, while he was still a quarterback at Michigan. Peters was 8-for-13 passing in that game for 56 yards and a touchdown.
This version of Peters, though, is a bit different. He's started eight career games (Saturday will be his ninth) and has 10 touchdown passes, good for 20th in the nation. He threw for just 78 yards in a Week 4 loss to Nebraska and said his first four games with Illinois has been a mix of good and bad.
Mostly, Peters has been used differently in four games with Illinois than he was in his first career start.
“That version of me was more under center," Peters said. "That year was with (then-offensive coordinator) Tim Drevno and Coach (Pep) Hamilton. we were still largely under center and a play-action team, power scheme. I've kind of shifted my game a little bit to more of a shotgun, RPO type of quarterback."
Talented passing game for Gophers
Minnesota quarterback Tanner Morgan was 21-of-22 for 396 yards and four touchdowns in the win against Purdue. Receiver Rashod Bateman had six catches for 177 yards and two touchdowns and Tyler Johnson had eight catches for 73 yards and a score.
Morgan threw for 258 yards and two touchdowns in last season's loss and Bateman had 175 yards and two touchdowns.
The Illini allowed Nebraska quarterback Adrian Martinez to throw for 328 yards and three touchdowns two weeks ago.
Bateman (466 yards, 4 touchdowns this year) and Johnson (312 yards and 4 touchdowns) will likely put stress on the Illini secondary. Lovie Smith and his group will have yet another week against a strong receiver group.
“That’s just life as a defensive player, life as a defensive back," Lovie Smith said. "You’ve got to be able to make those types of plays. What will help is a good rush where the quarterback doesn’t have time to sit in the pocket. That’s what we need to do. We need to play good up front and try to rush him a little bit. We have an opportunity.
"Every time an offensive player has a chance to make a big play, defensively, if we look at it, we have a chance to take the ball away. That’s one of the things we have done defensively around here is take the ball away. We’ll have a chance to do that this week."