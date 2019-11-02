CHAMPAIGN — For as far back as Lovie Smith can trace his football lineage, turnovers have been rooted so deeply into the DNA that he can't remember a time that they weren't a priority for him.
It traces back to his time as a linebacker at Big Sandy High School in Texas, playing for head coach Jim Norman. The mantra has always been turnovers; force them and take the momentum of any given football game and flip it on its head. They're the great equalizer. That mindset has followed Smith throughout his career from college to the NFL with the likes of legendary coach Tony Dungy to the Super Bowl and back to college in Champaign.
“I’ve had a chance to work for, under, a lot of great coaches," Smith said. "It seemed like all of them stressed it."
The concept is plastered everywhere in the Illinois football facilities. Big boards track turnovers and defensive touchdowns. The more the better.
Illinois got plenty of them at the perfect time in Saturday's 38-10 win over Rutgers (2-7, 0-6) at Memorial Stadium to move to 5-4 on the season, the first time Illinois has had a record better than .500 in November since 2015, and the first time its record in the Big Ten has been .500 or better since November, 2010.
It was Illinois' third straight win and has the Illini one win away from becoming bowl eligible for the first time since 2015, and almost everything happened in 9 minutes, 59 seconds.
Until midway through the third quarter, the Illinois offense couldn't get anything going to put away lowly Rutgers. Then quarterback Brandon Peters broke a 54-yard run that was stopped 2 yards short of the end zone with the game tied 10-all. Running back Dre Brown punched in his second rushing touchdown of the day on the next play and with 9:08 left in the third quarter. Illinois led 17-10.
Then the wheels feel off for Rutgers. On the ensuing drive, Illinois defensive end Isaiah Gay popped the ball out of Rutgers quarterback Johnny Langan's hands and right into the waiting arms of defensive back Nate Hobbs, who returned it 36 yards for the first defensive touchdown of his career, and in turn, placing his name on the defensive touchdown board in the defensive meeting room inside the Henry Dale and Better Smith Football Center. Smith frequently teased Hobbs for being absent from that board in his first two years in Champaign.
On the next Rutgers drive, Illinois linebacker Dele Harding popped the ball out of Rutgers running back Kay'Ron Adams' hands and Stanley Green pounced on top of it. Three plays after that, Peters hit receiver Josh Imatorbhebhe for a 52-yard touchdown to extend Illinois' lead to 31-10 with 3:30 left in the third quarter.
Then came the icing on the cake for Illinois before a minute had passed in the fourth quarter. Defensive lineman Ayo Shogbonyo hit Langan to force an errant throw that Illinois linebacker Dele Harding caught and returned 54 yards for a touchdown. In a tick under 10 minutes, a tie game turned into a 28-point route.