Through one quarter, the Illini offense was humming Thursday. Thanks in part to six offensive rebounds, Illinois scored 21 points in the opening period and led Purdue by one.
Then the Illini scored five points in the entire second quarter.
The game continued to get even further away from the Illini from there as they fell 72-50 to the Boilermakers.
Ali Andrews led Illinois with 15 points and 11 rebounds, including six of the Illini's 16 offensive boards on the night.
Cierra Rice added 11 for the Illini, who shot only 29 percent from the field.
Sauk Valley 56, Black Hawk 53: The Braves took a three point lead into the final quarter, but it wasn't enough in a loss to Sauk Valley Thursday.
Rock Island's Sophia Thomer led the Braves with 20 points, hitting six of her nine 3-point attempts.
The Braves hit 45 percent from behind the arc on the night to keep them in the game.
Alleman grad Megan Schueneman and Margie Villaruz added nine points for the Braves.
Men's basketball
Sauk Valley 73, Black Hawk 68: Geneseo graduate Jacob Pauley scored 16 points and former Annawan teammates Owen Landwehr and Ben Buresh added 12 eavh, but the Braves fell to Sauk Valley on Thursday.
Sauk Valley hit 10 3-pointers on the night. Pauley had all four of the Braves'.