CHAMPAIGN — Nearly two months ago, Illinois freshman Ayo Dosunmu stood just outside of the basketball court at Welsh-Ryan Arena and faced questions after a heartbreaking two-point loss to Northwestern.
He proclaimed the feeling was like a "big hole right through your chest." Illinois was a defensive rebound, or a shot-clock violation, or a final play of the game that wasn't executed properly away from leaving Evanston with a Big Ten win instead of as a downtrodden locker room.
"I think we’ll look back on that and grow from it," Illinois head coach Brad Underwood said. "Like I said many times, you have to go through some of those things: Get beat on a last-second shot, whatever it is. You have to go through some of those to toughen up and sharpen up. ... We're playing better basketball now."
The Illini (10-18, 6-11) have gone 6-8 since that game and hardly resemble the same team that lost to Northwestern (12-16, 3-14) on that Sunday afternoon. The Wildcats, meanwhile, have won just two games since that meeting and have lost nine in a row. When they roll into Champaign at 5:30 p.m. Sunday (Big Ten Network), they'll see an Illinois team that is determined to wash away the taste that's been lingering since early January.
“This is a hard conference. It’s the best out of all of them," Dosunmu said on Saturday. "When you’re right there in the game for a win and you’ve just got to make a couple plays to get the win, it always leaves a bad taste in our mouths.
“We know that them being from Chicago and us being the main state school, we know that pretty much they want what we have. It makes it a rivalry and makes it more special."
Underwood has seen his team perform better the second time around against teams this season — even if the wins haven't followed. There's an in-season growth that senior Aaron Jordan hasn't seen during his four years in Champaign-Urbana. It's to be expected on a young team learning a new system. The difference, Underwood said, is showing on tape.
“I think that’s one of the things that’s been enlightening is to go back the second time we prepare for some of these teams is to see how bad we were the first time we’ve played them and see how much we’ve improved in certain areas," Underwood said.
Since that first meeting, the Illini have turned it over less from what Underwood described as an "excruciating clip," they're defending better, they've established Giorgi Bezhanishvili inside — when he's been on the floor — and their roles have been identified.
“We know we’re a much better team, a much different team," Dosunmu said. "We’re much better defensively and offensively. We’re looking for our revenge."
Northwestern has changed, too. Wildcats coach Chris Collins has inserted Aaron Falzon into the lineup, let Vic Law loose to take on point guard duties and has brought Anthony Gaines into the starting lineup.
Despite nine straight losses, the Wildcats still offer a jumbo-sized group with height at every position. It starts with Law and his 15.5 points and 6.4 rebounds per game. Dererk Pardon is a force in the paint with 13.8 points and 7.8 rebounds. Illinois held that duo to a combined 23 points and 10 rebounds in the first game.