Northern Iowa at Iowa State
Basics: 11 a.m., Jack Trice Stadium, Ames
TV/radio: FS1; KJOC (1170 AM), KWPC (860 AM), KGYM (1600 AM)
Storylines: Iowa State has won 16 games the past two seasons to match the best two-year run in school history and is coming off its best conference finish (6-3) in 40 years. The Cyclones, led by sophomore quarterback Brock Purdy, are ranked 21st in the AP preseason poll. Northern Iowa, 18th in the FCS preseason poll, will be going with freshman Will McElvain at quarterback although it returns its top six receivers from a year ago, including preseason All-American tight end Briley Moore. ISU leads the all-time series 22-6-3 but the two teams have split the past four meetings.
Akron at Illinois
Basics: 11 a.m.; Memorial Stadium, Champaign, Ill.
TV/radio: BTN; WFXN (1230 AM), WRMJ (102.3 FM)
Storylines: Both teams were 4-8 last season, and Illinois is just 9-27 in three seasons under head coach Lovie Smith. The Illini feature one of the Big Ten’s best running backs in Reggie Corbin and will go with graduate transfer Brandon Peters at quarterback. Akron, which has a new coach in Tom Arth, lost its last five games in 2018 but defeated Big Ten West champion Northwestern early in the season. The Zips, who have a veteran QB in junior Kato Nelson, were last in the Mid-American Conference in several offensive categories, averaging only 18.9 points and 294.4 yards per game.