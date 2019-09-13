Eastern Michigan (1-1) at Illinois (2-0)
Basics: 11 a.m.; Memorial Stadium, Champaign
TV/radio: BTN; WFXN (1230 AM), WRMJ (102.3 FM)
Storylines: Illinois is coming off a 31-23 victory over Connecticut in which it once trailed 13-0. While graduate transfer Brandon Peters has solidified the quarterback position, the Illini also have excelled on defense. They rank seventh in the country in rushing defense, 18th in total defense and 23rd in scoring defense. Eastern Michigan, in its sixth season under former Drake coach Chris Creighton, opened with a 30-23 victory over Coastal Carolina but suffered a 38-17 loss to Kentucky last week. QB Mike Glass III has passed for 525 yards and five touchdowns in two games.
St. Ambrose (1-0) at Marian (Ind.) (0-0)
Basics: Noon, St. Vincent Field, Indianapolis
Storylines: St. Ambrose rallied for a 45-37 win over Missouri Baptist last week despite trailing 23-7 after the first quarter. The Fighting Bees' two-quarterback system worked well as John Benckendorf and Dino Borrelli combined for 207 total yards and three touchdowns along with no turnovers. St. Ambrose is 0-2 all-time against the Knights, falling 52-0 last year. Marian is ranked seventh in the preseason NAIA football poll and returns running back Charles Salary, who rushed for 1,319 yards last year, and defensive lineman Mac Dutra, who had eight sacks.