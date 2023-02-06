Patience, and then production.

It has been an interesting start to the indoor season for University of Illinois pole vaulter Tori Thomas.

The sophomore from Rock Island Alleman is working toward a goal of 14 feet as the Fighting Illini season progresses, but before recording her indoor collegiate best in her season debut Thomas had to first overcome a back injury.

“The past few months I’ve learned to be patient, to take things as they come," Thomas said.

That made her season debut at the Illini Challenge on Jan. 28 that much more meaningful.

“I was excited to see what I could do," Thomas said. “I didn’t go in with any expectations, just compete and see what happened."

She made her debut count.

Thomas won the event and her vault of 13 feet, 8.5 inches is the second-best indoor effort ever for a Fighting Illini pole vaulter, topped only by the 14-7.25 school record established by Stephanie Richartz in 2015.

She followed her mark in Illinois' home meet with a runner-up effort last weekend at the Meyo Invitational at Notre Dame, tying with teammate Mia Morello with a vault of 13-4.5.

"It could have been better, but I'm being consistent at over 13 feet right now and that's a good, positive thing to build on. It's going to lead me to 14 and for now, that's the goal," Thomas said.

Even though her second season at the collegiate level is just beginning, Thomas already owns the second- and third-best indoor pole vaults in Illinois history, topping her top 2022 mark of 13-5.75 in this season’s debut.

It is the kind of start that motivates Thomas.

“I know that 14 is out there for me. I just have to keep working," Thomas said. “It’s going to happen. I can see that."

She welcomes the chance to have that opportunity.

Thomas sat out for a couple of weeks earlier this year to deal with a back injury, something that presented her with a challenge.

“It’s something I really hadn’t dealt with before but l learned a lot about myself as I worked my way back," Thomas said.

“In talking with other vaulters I know and my coaches, they kept telling me it was better to take a break now and get healthy than to have it linger, that it was OK to not be OK for a bit, that I would come back stronger."

Fighting Illini pole vault coach Dennis Mitchell, who joined the Illinois program last fall after spending 27 years as the head coach of the men’s and women’s track and field and cross country programs at Akron, provided Thomas with opportunities to grow as she prepared for her return to competition.

“He taught how I could work with what I had, found different things that I could do to gain strength without impacting my back," Thomas said. “I spent time on visualization for the first time ever, something that I believe will help me, too."

It became productive time, valuable preparation for Thomas’ return to competition.

Mitchell has encouraged Illinois pole vaulters to embrace strength work as well and Thomas has found herself spending more time in the weight room as well.

“Especially this year, it’s been a point of emphasis. It’s something I’m learning and I’m seeing the benefits. I’m feeling stronger and I feel like that will help me," Thomas said.

She believes it will all assist her in building on the successful start to her collegiate career that she enjoyed a year ago.

Thomas recorded four runner-up finishes indoors and won the pole vault at the Ole Miss Classic and the Redbird Invitational outdoors during her freshman season.

She went on to finish third in the pole vault at the Big Ten Outdoor Track and Field Championships in Minneapolis, recording a personal best of 13-10.5 in the event.

“I loved the competition," Thomas said. “It was an entirely different level and last year gave me the chance to experience that and it is something that will help me now and in the future."