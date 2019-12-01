Illinois' Roundtree returns to campus

“I know obviously he’s a little different now, but it was the same words he would say when he was healthy."

Roundtree has been at an inpatient rehabilitation at the Shirley Ryan Ability Lab in Chicago since June and returned following the game against Northwestern. He will return to campus in January before the spring semester begins.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-452-7570 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

He was honored in the corner of the north end zone at Memorial Stadium in the fourth quarter and shown on the video board. Smith said it was hard to describe the impact of Roundtree's return.

“It’s kind of hard to express into words, a lot of us have been there the entire time with Bobby," Smith said. "I’ve seen him from the first night he had that accident (up to now), he’s made so much progress. He’s gotten his strength up, working daily.

"If you saw what he does on a daily basis to get himself back here on campus, you’d have to be pumped up. He’s been working so hard to get back here with his teammates, so you can imagine the emotion that’s involved. He came into the locker room and talked to the team before we came out. He’s back here now, and he’s a part of it.”