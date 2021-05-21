Illinois track will honor East Moline native

The University of Illinois will dedicate its newly-completed track facility in honor of an East Moline native and Augustana College graduate on Saturday.
The new facility at Demirjian Park on the Illinois campus will be named the Gary R. Wieneke Track during an 11:15 a.m. ceremony, recognizing the work of one of the most successful coaches in Fighting Illini history.
Wieneke, who coached track and field and cross country at Illinois from 1967-2003, will be joined by family members and a number of his former athletes at a dedication ceremony that is scheduled to conclude with a victory lap around the facility which hosted the Big Ten Championships earlier this month.
A number of former Fighting Illini athletes who competed for Wieneke-coached teams demonstrated how they felt about the impact Wieneke made on their lives by pooling resources for a gift in excess of $1 million to fund the new facility in Wieneke’s name.
An East Moline native who was earlier inducted to hall of fames at United Township High School and Illinois, Wieneke coached Fighting Illini teams to 12 Big Ten track and field championships and one cross country title while leading those programs for 28 and 36 years, respectively.
He also coached Illinois to four NCAA indoor national track and field team trophies, the Illini’s only top-four finishes indoors or outdoors since 1954.
Wieneke’s resume includes coaching four Olympians, Craig Virgin, Mike Durkin, Bobby True and Marko Koers as well as the Big Ten’s first athlete to run a sub-4-minute mile, Lee LaBadie in 1971.
Referred to by his peers as the “Einstein of the 800,’’ Wieneke made Illinois a Big Ten and national power in the middle distances, coaching 11 different athletes to 27 Big Ten titles in the half mile.
A 1962 Augustana graduate, Wieneke was a four-year letterwinner in track and field and cross country as a collegiate athlete. He set the Augustana record in the 880-yard run and was part of two relay records.
He worked as a graduate assistant at Bowlling Green and coached at three Illinois high schools before becoming an assistant coach at Illinois prior to being promoted to the head coaching position.