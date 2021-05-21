Illinois track will honor East Moline native

The University of Illinois will dedicate its newly-completed track facility in honor of an East Moline native and Augustana College graduate on Saturday.

The new facility at Demirjian Park on the Illinois campus will be named the Gary R. Wieneke Track during an 11:15 a.m. ceremony, recognizing the work of one of the most successful coaches in Fighting Illini history.

Wieneke, who coached track and field and cross country at Illinois from 1967-2003, will be joined by family members and a number of his former athletes at a dedication ceremony that is scheduled to conclude with a victory lap around the facility which hosted the Big Ten Championships earlier this month.

A number of former Fighting Illini athletes who competed for Wieneke-coached teams demonstrated how they felt about the impact Wieneke made on their lives by pooling resources for a gift in excess of $1 million to fund the new facility in Wieneke’s name.

An East Moline native who was earlier inducted to hall of fames at United Township High School and Illinois, Wieneke coached Fighting Illini teams to 12 Big Ten track and field championships and one cross country title while leading those programs for 28 and 36 years, respectively.