CHICAGO — Jamal Milan couldn't remember exactly when Bobby Roundtree recorded his first sack, but he remembers how it happened.
He thought Roundtree was beat, but he ended up pulling down Ball State quarterback Riley Neal in last year's season opener.
That moment stuck with Milan.
"To see how long and fast he is, it’s amazing," Milan said of Roundtree, who is now a 6-5, 255-pound sophomore, at Big Ten Media Day in Chicago last week. "You don’t really get to see those type of players on the same field as you or even on the same team. To know that he was just a freshman, it’s mind-boggling. To know his potential and know where he can be, I just enjoy being next to him."
That's the theme with this Illinois defensive line: They enjoy being around each other, and on paper it's a talent-laden group.
Roundtree started nine of 12 games last year with 50 tackles and four sacks. Milan played in 10 games and started six while missing the final two games because of injury, piling up 23 tackles. Tymir Oliver started 10 games at defensive tackle and played in all 12 games with three sacks and 33 tackles. Isaiah Gay (one sack, 20 tackles) stood out as a freshman, and Ayo Shogbonyo (16 tackles) played in all 12 games.
Owen Carney Jr. and Kenyon Jackson also drew snaps for the Illini, and coach Lovie Smith has landed big-time recruits in Calvin Avery and Verdis Brown to go along with redshirt freshman Lara Oladipo.
Together they form a deep unit that Milan can't wait to deploy.
"I really like that we’re able to take time off and still know the next guy after us is just as good as us," Milan said. "Just to know that we have that is pretty huge. It really keeps the starters and the second string fresher because they’re able to play longer and you won’t get too dinged up.
"That’s pretty huge with the D-line because obviously you go against the offensive line every snap, every play, and there’s nothing but banging. To know that you have a second group and a third group right after you that can still produce after you — that’s amazing."
Oliver, a 6-4, 290-pound junior defensive tackle, earned high praise from Smith and Milan at media day.
His presence on defense matches what Nick Allegretti brings to the offensive side — a strong leader who is highly regarded by his counterparts.
"He’s a leader of that group, voted team captain last year," Smith said of Oliver. "He’s a strong player and does it the right way. In order for us to have a good football season, Tymir needs to have a great year and he will."
The depth of the group is what Smith and defensive coordinator Hardy Nickerson want out of the defensive front.
Milan said Jackson came up with a theme that the defensive front is hunting, and those who don't want to hunt for prey needn't be a part of the line.
But the early results from the unit shows Milan that not only does everyone want to hunt, they want to as a unit.
"As a general rule, we want guys to play hard every snap, every down," Smith said. "You need bodies to be able to do that. That’s our mindset. If you’re a defensive lineman for us you need to be able to be relentless, have a motor. It’s part of the DNA you have to have. We feel like we have guys like that."
Progress up front starts with stopping the run. Milan and the rest of the unit know that stopping the run, especially in the Big Ten, will help slow opponents' passing game.
Last year the Illini allowed a conference-worst 218.5 yards per game.
A strong summer workout program has Milan confident that the stamina is there to hold up against opposing offensive lines, and the talent is there to keep the revolving door of linemen churning without missing a beat.
It hasn't just been the younger players like Roundtree and Gay who have gone through great lengths to prepare for the season. It's a collaborative effort.
“You can see the change in their body and their mentality," Milan said. "Their work level has changed tremendously. Not even to just speak on the younger guys, Tymir Oliver, Kenyon Jackson, those guys have stepped it up tremendously. No one wants to lose and that’s one thing we experienced last year that we want to change."