CHAMPAIGN — There are times it would be easier for Nick Allegretti to take a nap, or fire up a console to play a video game.
He wouldn't be the first college athlete to relax from the rigors of balancing playing college football and his major in accountancy.
Instead, the hulking 6-foot-4, 320-pound senior offensive lineman dedicates his time to working off the field.
Recently, Allegretti was named to the AFCA Good Works Team watch list, one of the most prestigious off-the-field honors in college football. Last week, he was named to the Wuerffel Trophy watch list, known as "College Football's Premier Award for Community Service."
"It means a lot," Allegretti said of being on the watch lists at Big Ten Media Days in Chicago last week. "Obviously we work a ton on football. I love it, and I love playing football. All of those awards are great, but getting recognized for that stuff is huge. As a college football player you have a platform that you need to use, and I’ve tried to do that to the best of my ability.
"To get recognized for that award is nice and a huge honor for me. I give all of that credit to my parents and my brother. They have given back their entire lives. All I’ve done is watch them and try to model after them."
In the last two years at the Lift for Life events, Allegretti has helped raise more than $60,000 for the Illinois chapter of Uplifting Athletes — a nonprofit organization run by college football players that supports the rare disease community. He's the president of the Illinois chapter. He also donates his time to the Tom Jones Challenger League, a baseball league based in Champaign/Urbana for children ages 6 to 21 with varying degrees of physical or mental challenges.
"When you’re able to build a relationship at the Tom Jones Challenger League with people who have some disabilities and you see them at a game and they run up to you and it doesn’t matter what’s going on, they’re just happy to see you," Allegretti said. "Nothing else matters there. That’s really cool that just taking a couple hours out of your day can have an impact like that. I love it."
His parents, Carl and Tammy, set the tone for Nick at an early age.
Nick watched Carl wake up between 3:30 and 4 a.m. every day for work while making time to give back to the Chicago community.
"I give that credit to my pops," Nick said. "I watch him every day. He’s my role model. I’ve never seen a man as respected as him in my life. He loves his kids and loves his family, but he is never happier than when he is helping someone. If he can do something that makes someone else happy, it makes his day."
Carl credited the entire family for being models for Nick to shape his life around, including his wife Tammy.
"We’re a pretty simple family that works hard, plays hard and gives back to the community," Carl said.
When Nick was 10 years old, he saw his older brother Joey fight and beat leukemia.
"His life changed, when you see your older brother go through chemo, you have to grow up at a very early age," Carl said. "He’s a very focused kid, he doesn’t screw around."
On the field, Nick has started all 12 games in each of the last two seasons. Last year he started eight games at guard and four at center. As a sophomore in 2016, he got the starting nod at guard for 11 games and slid over to center once.
"I think Nick gets the big picture: That it’s one thing to be a good football player and lead your team and lead the offensive line, but you need to be out there and be visible, too," Illinois football coach Lovie Smith said. "Nick realized he’s fortunate to come from a great home. His dad and mom are great people. He realizes he’s been blessed and he wants to help other people in any way he possibly can."
Nick's off-the-field efforts have blossomed in Champaign, but they were forged in high school at Lincoln-Way East in Frankfort.
When he got to Champaign, Nick played alongside Joe Spencer, who was a pillar of off-the-field efforts during his time with the Illini, winning the Coach Wooden Citizen Cup award, given to the most outstanding role model among athletes, in 2017.
Nick saw Spencer give his time off the field, in the same way he saw his family give back to the city of Chicago.
Spencer, who was the president of the Illinois chapter of Uplifting Athletes before Nick, also saw that Nick had the desire to have an impact on others.
“Doing little things in the community, just helping people out walking down the street," Spencer said of Nick's involvement in the community. "I think the thing about Nick is he’s a big, jolly guy. He’s tough as nails on the football field, but off the football field, he’s a guy who counts his blessings and knows how fortunate he is as a Division I football player and really takes that opportunity and that pedestal to give back and reach other people’s lives.
"I think that’s something that’s pretty special about him and has always been a part of his mantra and what he does."