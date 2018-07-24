CHICAGO — Lovie Smith showed up Tuesday at the Big Ten kickoff with a freshly-grown beard and higher expectations.
The third-year Illinois football coach said now is the time for his program to do more than simply expect to compete when it steps on the field.
“We’re sitting in year three now and this is when we expect to see results,’’ Smith said.
Smith wasn’t talking a specific number of wins or losses for a Fighting Illini program which didn’t win a Big Ten game a year ago during a 2-10 season and hasn’t finished with a winning record since going 7-6 in 2011.
Illinois is 5-19 since handing its program over to Smith in 2016 and improvement continues to be a word the Fighting Illini coach references frequently.
“We realize we haven’t won enough football games,’’ Smith said. “That will come if we continue to do the right things. We’ve changed the culture of the football program. Improvement is what we continue to look for every day.’’
Smith believes Illinois is positioned to realize growth because of lessons learned a year ago from a group of 15 true freshmen who started games, players who got a quick taste of what life in the Big Ten is all about complete with a few growing pains.
“Those young guys, they’re still young, but they know so much more football now,’’ Smith said.
Illinois enters fall camp in search of a quarterback.
Cam Thomas returns, benefiting from receiving the vast majority of reps during spring practices.
Virginia Tech grad transfer A.J. Bush and incoming freshmen M.J. Rivers, Coran Taylor and Matt Robinson will also get a look as new offensive coordinator Rod Smith looks for a fit for the up-tempo spread approach he brought from Arizona.
“We needed a change on offense and coach Smith has brought it,’’ receiver Mike Dudek said. “It’s a lot more open, a lot more tempo and it has been awesome. I think it’s really going to work for our offense.’’
Lovie Smith likes the time and effort his players have put into things during the offseason, buying into a new approach offensively and showing a desire to move beyond a string of 12 consecutive losses in Big Ten play.
“We’re on track. Eventually, the patience will pay off,'' Smith said. "I like where we’re sitting and year three will produce results.''