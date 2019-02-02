CHAMPAIGN — Brad Underwood has taken a hands-off approach to coaching Kipper Nichols lately.
Underwood, Illinois' basketball coach, knew that there were a lot of voices in Nichols' ear after not scoring for the last five games. This week in practice, the shots that Nichols was struggling to connect on started falling. That translated into Saturday's 71-64 win over Nebraska at the State Farm Center. Nichols led the Illini with 18 points and six rebounds.
“I’m really happy for Kip," Underwood said. "I really took the approach to almost coach him like he wasn’t a member of our team. I don’t mean that in any way, but I really left him alone.
“I thought he had a few too many people in his ear, including me. He’s resilient. He’s never stopped being a great teammate, he’s never stopped being a great locker room guy. He’s always got the smile, he’s always cheering his teammates on."
Nichols kicked off his scoring with a turn-around mid-range shot and started burying 3-pointers over the top of Nebraska defenders. His outing matches his season high of 18 points on Dec. 5 against Ohio State. It's the first time he's hit double figures since Dec. 15 against East Tennessee State.
“I trusted the work that I’ve put in day in and day out," Nichols said. "I got some open looks and I was fortunate enough to knock them down."
After a running hook shot, Nichols was mobbed by his teammates entering a timeout. Nichols may have had a low-key approach about his game when addressing the media, but his performance clearly resonated with his teammates.
“It was great," freshman guard Ayo Dosunmu said. "He played great on both ends of the floor and he talked. It was great to see knowing how he’s been struggling and couldn’t really find his shot. To see him come out and play strong, take charges and make shots, it was tough. I’m glad for him."
Through the entire stretch, where Nichols was 0-of-6 from the field in his last five games, Underwood never saw Nichols as a problem around the team. When freshman wing Tevian Jones erupted in last week's upset against Maryland, Nichols was there to cheer on a player who looked poised to take his minutes.
It was a challenging stretch for Nichols, but he's a redshirt junior. He knows how to look at the bigger picture.
“It’s tough, but it’s not about me," Nichols said. "It’s about guy one through 16. When we went to the Garden and knocked off No. 13, I was just as elated as everybody in the locker room. The next game when we took a tough loss, I was just as mad as everybody else. It’s about all these guys in the locker room and the work we put in every day. We struggle together and we succeed together and that’s what it’s all about."
Don't count Nebraska coach Tim Miles in as someone who was surprised by Nichols' breakout game. He's seen exactly what Nichols can do. In the first meeting this season, Nichols scored 12 points against the Huskers and entered the game averaging 8.5 points against Nebraska.
“Kipper has played well against us previously so we knew what he was capable of doing," Miles said.
Though the offense hasn't been there for Nichols the last four games, he's still been aggressive on defense, and he continued that on Saturday by coming up with a steal.
"As basketball players, it happens, you have slumps mentally — the shot’s not going in," Nichols said. "Offense is fleeting. It comes and goes. What’s more important is locking end on the defensive end. The greatest basketball players make plays."
Illinois (7-15, 3-8) controlled Nebraska (13-9, 3-8) nearly from the tip, leading for 32 minutes, 11 seconds and only trailed or tied five times. Dosunmu had 13 points and Trent Frazier poured in 11 points.
Nebraska shot 35.7 percent from the field, and Illinois held the Huskers' core three players of Isaiah Roby, James Palmer and Glen Watson Jr. to 12-of-43 shooting for a combined 37 points.
It was a complete defensive performance from the Illini.
“Far and away, from a defensive standpoint, it was our best all-around game defensively," Underwood said. "We really challenged our guys with Watson and Palmer. We had to make Palmer’s touches hard — we didn’t in the first game. He scored. He’s a really good player."
Even though the Illini had the lead from the 9:05 mark in the first half until the end of the game, poor free throw shooting nearly came back to haunt Illinois. The Illini shot just 9-of-23 at the line, the worst free-throw percentage since Nov. 28, 2012 against Georgia Tech (7-of-18, 38.9 percent). Illinois missed 12 free throws in the last 8:47.
“I feel like we just missed some," Dosunmu said. "We normally make them. It was one of those days that we just missed. We work on those a lot. It was crazy because yesterday before the game, that's all we did was shoot free throws."
Big Ten
Indiana 79, No. 6 Michigan State 75, OT: Romeo Langford hit a go-ahead 3-pointer early in overtime and Indiana ended a seven-game skid, taking advantage of No. 6 Michigan State's poor foul shooting for a 79-75 victory Saturday.
The banged-up Hoosiers (13-9, 4-7 Big Ten) stopped their longest losing streak in nearly eight years. Already minus ailing forward Zach McRoberts, they lost star forward Juwan Morgan to a shoulder injury in the first half.
Ohio State 76, Rutgers 62: Kaleb Wesson scored 21 of his game-high 27 points in the first half as Ohio State defeated Rutgers 76-62 on Saturday.
Wesson, Ohio State's sophomore center, had 17 of his team's first 20 points to open the game. He made his first six shots from the floor, including three 3-pointers. He ended up 10 of 12 from the floor, including 3 of 4 on 3s.